MM 10.17: Maryland men’s basketball unranked in preseason AP poll

Maryland men’s basketball went unranked in the preseason AP poll, receiving 34 voting points. The mark gives the Terps an unofficial ranking of No. 30.

The Terps received fewer votes than four Big Ten teams: Purdue (No. 3), Michigan State (No. 4), Illinois (No. 25) and Wisconsin (unranked, 53 points).

Last year, the Terps made their first of five appearances in the AP poll in the third week of the season. After starting 8-0, they peaked at No. 13 two weeks later.

Maryland returns much of its core this season, including graduates Jahmir Young and Donta Scott and junior Julian Reese. Young and Reese were previously named to the preseason All-Big Ten team. Young was a unanimous selection.

The Terps will open their season against Mount St. Mary’s on Nov. 7.

Andrew Chodes dished out grades for each Maryland football position groups after its loss to Illinois.

Damon Brooks Jr. recapped the action in the Big Ten during Week 7.

Maryland football’s game at Northwestern on Oct. 28 will kick off at 12 p.m. ET and air on Big Ten Network.

Maryland women’s basketball guard Shyanne Sellers was named to the Nancy Lieberman Award watch list. The award is given to the top point guard in the country.

Maryland field hockey goalkeeper Alyssa Klebasko was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Maryland track and field was ranked No. 8 in the USTFCCA Mid-Atlantic Region Poll.

Maryland men’s golf finished 15th out of 16 teams at the Quail Valley Collegiate Invitational.