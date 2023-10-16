MM 10.16: Maryland cross country competes at XC23

Maryland cross country competed Saturday at the XC23 College & Open Pre-Nationals, hosted by the University of Virginia.

As a team, the Terps finished last out of 26 teams in the Women’s Blue 6K.

Two Terps finished in the top 100 of the event: Anna Coffin and Katie Altieri. Coffin finished 84th and Altieri finished 89th, with both completing their race in less than 22 minutes.

The next fastest time from a Maryland runner, eight of which participated, came from freshman Rose Coats, the only other Terp to best the 22-minute threshold.

Maryland’s next competition will come on Oct. 27 when it participates in the Big Ten Championships in Madison, Wisconsin.

In other news

Maryland football fell to Illinois, 27-24. Colin McNamara had the game story and Andrew Chodes provided his takeaways.

Emmett Siegel and Chodes broke down the loss on the Testudo Talk Podcast.

No. 10 Maryland field hockey swept its pair of games over the weekend, defeating both No. 16 Michigan and No. 9 Ohio State. Ryan Martin had coverage of both contests.

Terps men’s soccer went up 2-0 but ended up drawing, 2-2, with Michigan State. Ryan Alonardo covered the game.

Maryland women’s soccer’s struggles continued with a 5-0 loss to Iowa. Jack Parry recapped the Terps’ sixth straight defeat.

Maryland volleyball lost both of its matches this past weekend, first to Northwestern and then to No. 1 Wisconsin. Brian Melanson had both game stories.

Former Terp Alyssa Thomas was named to the All-WNBA first team. Thomas was previously named to The Associated Press All-WNBA first team and also finished second in voting for the league’s Most Valuable Player Award.

Maryland baseball played two fall scrimmages against Virginia on Sunday. The Terps lost the 16 total innings played by a combined score of 24-8.

Nothing like being back at The Bob#DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/rkk2DWehsj — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) October 16, 2023

Maryland women’s golf wrapped up the first day of the Mercedes Benz Collegiate Championship in second place with a team score of 1-under-par.

Terps open play in the Mercedes Benz Collegiate Championship in Knoxville today!



Live scoring: https://t.co/mDTsZr86rS#FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/fDopcFBiny — Maryland Women's Golf (@TerpsWGolf) October 15, 2023

Maryland men’s golf finished the first day of the Quail Valley Collegiate Invitational with a team score of 4-under-par, placing it 14th. Sixteen teams are participating in the event.

Maryland gymnastics announced the hiring of Morgan Epps as an assistant coach.