Big Ten weekend review: Week 7

This week’s slate of Big Ten football was relatively quiet outside of a few notable victories and strong individual performances.

A week after suffering its first loss, Maryland football returned home for a rainy homecoming matchup with Illinois. For the majority of the contest, the Terps struggled to exploit one of the worst teams in the conference. As a result, the Fighting Illini won, 27-24.

The Terps are on bye next week before hitting the road for a clash with Northwestern on Oct. 28.

Here are a few notable games and performances from this past weekend of Big Ten football.

Statement victory: Rutgers 27, Michigan State 24

After starting the season 3-0, Rutgers found itself on a two-game losing streak heading into a home matchup against Michigan State.

The Spartans, winless in Big Ten play, started fast with a touchdown on their opening drive. Defensively, Michigan State was strong as well in the first half, forcing two turnovers.

It ultimately took a 17-6 lead into halftime, and carried most of the momentum. The Spartans immediately extended their lead with a touchdown on the first drive of the second half.

But Rutgers charged back in the fourth quarter, scoring 21 unanswered points to secure a 27-24 victory.

Rutgers will head to Indiana next week, while Michigan State will face a daunting task of ending its four-game skid when it takes on No. 2 Michigan.

Surprise result: Illinois 27, Maryland 24

Maryland entered this game at 5-1. Illinois was without a win in Big Ten play.

Both teams traded touchdown drives and recorded a few turnovers in the first half, and the game was locked at 14 heading into the break.

Illinois started the second half with an eight play, 59-yard drive led by quarterback Luke Altmyer. The sophomore tossed a 15-yard touchdown to Isaiah Williams to give the Fighting Illini a one-score lead.

Minutes later, a 40-yard field goal by Illinois kicker Caleb Griffin extended Illinois’ lead to double digits.

Prior to the end of the third frame, Maryland running back Antwain Littleton II scampered in for a four-yard touchdown to cut Maryland’s deficit to 24-21, and with 1:31 left in regulation, the Terps tied the game on a 48-yard field goal by kicker Jack Howes.

Altmyer then quickly led his team into Maryland territory, and Griffin drilled the game-winning 43-yard field goal as time expired.

Performance of the week: Iowa RB Leshon Williams

Iowa started slow against Wisconsin, but a dominant ground attack led by Leshon Williams was critical in an eventual 15-6 victory.

Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill struggled, managing a lowly 37 yards on just six completions.

Yet, Williams put the team on his back from the very beginning. In the second quarter, he scored the game’s lone touchdown, an 82-yard rush.

The rest of the afternoon, Williams hammered the defense with several runs ending in the second level. He finished the afternoon with 25 carries for 174 yards and a score.

Moving forward, Iowa will have to rely on Williams’ legs, as usual starting quarterback Cade McNamara suffered a season-ending ACL injury on Oct. 3.

Iowa will host Minnesota next week.