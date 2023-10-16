Grading Maryland football’s position groups after its loss to Illinois

Maryland football had a great chance to gain bowl eligibility Saturday when it took on a 2-4 Illinois team at home. Instead, it suffered a disappointing and disheartening 27-24 loss.

Inexplicable mistakes plagued the Terps as they dropped to 5-2 on the season.

Here’s how each of Maryland’s position groups performed in the game.

Quarterback

Taulia Tagovailoa was average. Not great, not bad, but he didn’t bounce back how he wanted to after the Ohio State game. Two of the Terps’ first five drives ended in a touchdown, and their final drive of the half, which should’ve resulted in points and a two-score lead, was cut short after a fumble by Kaden Prather.

Tagovailoa took care of the football and had a solid game, and was not to blame for the loss, but a lack of big plays in the passing game — he went 1 of 7 on passes over 20 yards — hurt Maryland.

Grade: B-

Running back

For the first time in three games, Roman Hemby got involved in both the rushing and receiving game.

He finished with 133 yards, and with the way he was going, it would have made sense for him to see more touches. Instead, Antwain Littleton II was the beneficiary of three straight rushes deep in Illinois territory on Maryland’s final drive of the game.

Grade: B-

Wide receiver

Jeshaun Jones had three catches for 40 yards and Tai Felton caught four balls for 21 yards.

Leading the group statistically was Prather, with six catches for 70 yards and a score.

But his second-quarter fumble was a primary reason why the Terps lost this game. He also had another fumble that Maryland was able to recover.

Grade: D

Tight end

With Corey Dyches out, Preston Howard stepped into the No. 1 role. He was targeted just once, but made the most of it, gaining 20 yards.

Howard and freshman Rico Walker also held up well in pass protection, each earning grades of over 65, per Pro Football Focus.

Grade: B-

Offensive line

Corey Bullock’s absence resulted in some shifting on the offensive line. Gottlieb Ayedze switched to right guard and Amelio Moràn started at left guard.

Moran and left tackle Delmar Glaze led the unit with pass blocking grades over 80. Glaze did allow two pressures, though.

Conor Fagan really struggled at right tackle, allowing a sack and finishing as the lowest-graded lineman on either team.

Grade: C+

Defensive line

Jordan Phillips, Donnell Brown and Tommy Akingbesote were the only of eight linemen who saw snaps to record an overall grade of over 70.

Brown recorded a sack and a tackle for loss, but the unit as a whole struggled to hurry Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer.

Grade: C+

Linebacker

Fa’Najae Gotay was an absolute monster for the Terps, managing 1.5 sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss. Jaishawn Barham also recorded a sack.

Ruben Hyppolite II led the team with seven tackles — five of those solo — as well.

Despite those good numbers, the unit struggled in tackling, accounting for six of Maryland’s eight missed tackles.

Grade: B-

Secondary

The secondary did a fine job, but crumbled on Illinois’ game-winning drive with just over a minute left in the game.

Individually, Ja’Quan Sheppard and Glendon Miller were very good, each drawing coverage grades of over 70. Sheppard, though, did allow a long touchdown on Illinois’ first drive of the game.

With Tarheeb Still out, Corey Coley and Gavin Gibson were forced into more prominent roles. Gibson really struggled, allowing four catches on four targets 42 yards.

Grade: C

Special teams

Colton Spangler was once again brilliant, with four of his five punts pinning Illinois inside its own 20.

Jack Howes, on the other hand, once again showed his inconsistency. He missed his first field goal of the game, a 45-yarder, but nailed a 48-yarder to tie the score late.

The unit receives a low grade because its lackluster coverage in the return game set up Illinois with short fields thrice.

Illinois’ Isaiah Williams managed 55 yards on two punt returns and kick returner Kenari Wilcher took his lone return for 44 yards.

Grade: D

Coaching

The decision-making from head coach Mike Locksley and offensive coordinator Josh Gattis was shockingly bad.

Locksley’s decision to call a timeout at the end of the first half, which gave Illinois time to decide to go for it and tie the game with a touchdown, was questionable.

His decision to take a heavy risk and attempt an onside kick out of the break was simply odd.

For Gattis: Why rush Littleton three times in a row with the game on the line? Put the ball in the hands of your fifth-year quarterback.

Grade: F