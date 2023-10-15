Maryland women’s soccer embarrassed by Iowa, 5-0

Maryland women’s soccer hadn’t scored a goal in conference play this season. On Sunday against Iowa, a ball hit a Terp and found the back of the net.

The problem? It was an own goal.

On an in-swinging Iowa corner in the 36th minute, the ball curved past everyone in the box and fell right to Maryland goalie Liz Beardsley. Oddly, Beardsley was facing her own goal, and the ball bounced off her thigh and in for a direct own goal.

This misfortune extended the Hawkeyes’ lead to 3-0, and it was a deafening blow as Maryland lost its sixth straight game, 5-0, at Iowa.

The Hawkeyes’ defense was dominant all game long, surrendering just two Maryland shots. The Terps’ midfield looked uninspired in possession.

On the other side of the pitch, Maryland’s defense had its hands full from the opening kickoff. Iowa scored within the first five minutes and never looked back.

In the fourth minute, forward Elle Otto made a run past two Maryland defenders who were caught flat-footed. Beardsley came out of her net, and Otto slid the ball in an open goal.

As Maryland continued to struggle in possession, the Hawkeyes wasted no time finding another goal. In the 20th minute, forward Kelli McGroarty headed in a ball that went uncleared in the box.

The Terps gave up six corners in the first half and registered zero shots of their own.

Not much changed after halftime, with Maryland still unable to maintain pressure. Down multiple scores, the Terps made another crucial mistake in the 55th minute, when midfielder Lauren Wrigley tripped Josie Durr in the box.

Durr finished off the penalty herself to give the Hawkeyes a 4-0 lead, the third time in the last four games the Terps allowed a goal on a penalty kick.

Later, Maryland defender Katie Coyle received a red card in the 67th minute — the team’s first of the season.

Iowa’s Sofia Bush would serve the exclamation point with a banger from way outside the box to make it 5-0 in the 81st minute.

Maryland remained winless — and scoreless — in the Big Ten.

Three things to know

1. Another terrible first half. During conference games this season, the Terps have had a few utter collapses in the first half. For the third time in its last six matches, Maryland gave up two goals in the first 20 minutes.

2. The Terps’ attack was silent. After Maryland’s attack looked promising last game, the team followed it up with one of its worst offensive performances this season. Maryland mustered just two shots.

3. Can Maryland close out the season strong? Last season, the Terps had a lackluster conference record heading into the final two games as well. They were able to win two straight on the road against Purdue and Indiana to end the season, though. With the final two games against Wisconsin and Indiana at home, could this team have similar fortunes?