Maryland men’s soccer gives up 2-goal lead in draw with No. 19 Michigan State

Up 2-0 at the half, Maryland men’s soccer seemed to have the match against No. 19 Michigan State completely in hand.

However, the Terps faltered in the second half, struggling to create significant opportunities. A brilliant header by Spartans forward Jonathan Stout in the 76th minute tied the game at two.

The eventual 2-2 draw kept Maryland (3-6-3) winless in Big Ten play.

Maryland came out swinging, especially on the attack. Head coach Sasho Cirvoski went all-in with his game plan, not only packing the box with players, but also turning his wingbacks into viable contributors.

Then the mistakes started adding up for the Terps. Defender William Kulvik tried to carry the ball out from his end of the pitch but lost possession at midfield. The Spartans (6-0-6) seized the opportunity, launching a quick counter-attack that caught Maryland’s defense off guard and led to Michigan State’s first goal.

In the second half, the Spartans mirrored what the Terps did in the first. They pressured Maryland’s defense deep, forcing it to break out cleanly. This tactic caused a host of problems and noticeably fatigued the Terps’ back line, echoing the challenges the Spartans themselves faced in the first half.

The Terps were precise and methodical in the opening 45 minutes. While its offensive play may have seemed a bit messy — highlighted by lofted through balls — the forwards consistently found open space in the attacking third, maintaining control of possession. On the flip side, the Terps played it safe on defense, pressuring the Spartans to move the ball quickly and capitalizing on their mistakes.

The gutsy strategy paid off in just the second minute. Wingback Kento Abe whipped in a corner, which found forward Luke van Heukelum’s head. The ball clanged off the crossbar and in for game’s first goal.

As the game clock ticked past the fifth minute, it became evident that Maryland put the Spartans’ defense on edge. Quick movement and seamless teamwork caused disruptions, with several takeaways and forced balls out of bounds showcasing the Terps’ speed and coordination.

Defensively, the Terps consistently won battles for headers and deep services along the sideline. They demonstrated excellent organization, effectively containing the Spartan wings and thwarting numerous attempts to cross the ball into the box.

The Terps’ relentless efforts paid off when Max Riley knocked in a rebound goal in the 17th minute to double Maryland’s advantage.

As the first half neared its end, Maryland decided to take a more measured offensive approach. Acknowledging Michigan State’s proficiency with the ball, the team opted to circulate more around the back line, showcasing a deliberate shift from the more dynamic play style seen earlier in the match.

The second half kicked off with a burst of offensive energy from Michigan State. The Terps’ defense also conceded ill-advised fouls deep in their own zone, further aiding the Spartans’ push.

Michigan State spread out its forwards, forcing the Terps to chase them around. This gave its midfielders more space to pass the ball around in the middle, setting up attackers to exploit gaps in the defense.

At times, Maryland was just trying to weather the storm of Michigan State’s offense. Terps goalkeeper Mikah Seger took a more active role in the second half, leaping to intercept crosses into the box and forcefully clearing balls out of danger during goal kicks.

After the Spartans’ second goal of the half, the Terps failed to regain any offensive momentum. In the end, Maryland survived the onslaught, but in disappointing fashion.

Three things to know

1. Early scoring proficiency. Maryland scored two goals in the first 16 minutes. In the first half, the Terps showcased their offensive proficiency, landing three out of their seven shots on goal.

2. Second-half letdown. The Spartans controlled the second half, outshooting the Terps, 9-3. They also secured four corner kicks while Maryland had zero.

3. Fouls were an issue. Maryland committed 18 fouls, a significant contrast to Michigan State’s 10. Those fouls often occurred at inconvenient spots on the field. The Terps’ reduced speed led them to committing many tactical fouls.