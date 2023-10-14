Testudo Talk Podcast: Instant reaction to Maryland football’s loss to Illinois

On this episode of the Testudo Talk Podcast, Emmett Siegel and Andrew Chodes give their instant reactions to Maryland football’s 27-24 loss to Illinois.
On this episode
- What went wrong for the Terps?
- A big-picture outlook at what the loss means for Maryland’s season
- How does Maryland rebound?
