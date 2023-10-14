 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Testudo Talk Podcast: Instant reaction to Maryland football’s loss to Illinois

Listen to and watch the latest episode of the Testudo Talk Podcast here.

By Emmett Siegel and AndrewChodes
On this episode of the Testudo Talk Podcast, Emmett Siegel and Andrew Chodes give their instant reactions to Maryland football’s 27-24 loss to Illinois.

Listen and watch to the episode here. You can also listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

On this episode

  • What went wrong for the Terps?
  • A big-picture outlook at what the loss means for Maryland’s season
  • How does Maryland rebound?

If you would like to sponsor an episode of the Testudo Talk Podcast, email us at testudotalkpod@gmail.com or message us on X at @testudotimes.

You can find hosts Emmett Siegel and Andrew Chodes on X for more content as well.

