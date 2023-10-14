Maryland men’s soccer at No. 19 Michigan State preview

After going over a month without a win, Maryland men’s soccer managed consecutive victories, against Bowling Green and Villanova, respectively.

Outshooting the two nonconference opponents a combined 37-20, the Terps showcased enhanced finishing abilities and cohesive teamwork, a stark improvement from their previous struggles around the net throughout the season. In particular, the six goals scored against Villanova underscored the tangible progress and chemistry within the team.

The Terps now turn their attention to a formidable Big Ten opponent in No. 19 Michigan State.

Sunday’s game will begin at 1 p.m. and stream on Big Ten Plus.

Michigan State Spartans (6-0-5, 2-0-3 Big Ten)

2022 record: 5-6-7 (2-3-5 Big Ten)

Damon Rensing is in his 15th season as head coach of the Spartans. In 2012, Rensing guided the program to its third Big Ten Tournament title. In 2017, he led Michigan State to the Elite Eight, boasting a 13-3-4 overall record

Rensing coached 29 All-Big Ten and 19 NSCAA All-Region selections, in addition to nine players that were named to the Big Ten All-Tournament Team in his time with the Spartans.

While the Spartans are unbeaten this season, they have exceeded two goals in a match only twice: a 3-0 triumph over Bowling Green and a 3-1 victory over Wisconsin.

In its latest outing, Michigan State secured a 0-0 draw against in-state rival Michigan, despite being outshot, 10-6.

Players to watch

Zac Kelly, redshirt sophomore goalkeeper, No. 30 — Kelly has been rock-solid for the Spartans and was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week in early September. He holds an impressive 0.64 goals against average to go along with a 0.857 save percentage.

Jonathan Stout, sophomore forward, No. 6 — Stout, recognized as a Big Ten Player to Watch before the season, earned Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Year honors in 2022 after leading the team with 12 points. He has three goals so far this season.

Jake Spadafora, sophomore forward, No. 22 — Despite scoring just twice this year, Spadafora remains a key cog up top for the Spartans, starting in all but one match. Like Stout, he was recognized as a Big Ten Player to Watch after being named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team in 2022.

Strength

Defense. In addition to its exceptional goalkeeping, Michigan State boasts one of the best backlines in the nation. Its tied for the fewest goals allowed (7) in the Big Ten and leads the conference in both saves and save percentage.

Weakness

Big Ten record. Michigan State’s 2-0-3 conference record hints at a degree of vulnerability. In addition to the draw against Michigan, the Spartans tied against Penn State and Rutgers, and were outshot in both matches.

Three things to watch

1. Can the Terps keep their momentum? Following two consecutive nonconference matchups, the Terps swiftly return to Big Ten competition against a ranked opponent. The remaining stretch of the season will reveal whether Maryland’s rapid playing style is sustainable.

2. Michigan State’s defense vs. Maryland’s offense. As noted earlier, Michigan State’s defense is a formidable force in the Big Ten. Maryland’s recent offensive prowess, marked by an aggressive, yet imperfect style, has created numerous opportunities near the net. The question lingers: can the Terps navigate through the Spartans’ solid back line, or will past challenges resurface?

3. Can Stefan Copetti stay hot? Copetti netted three goals in the Terps’ last two matches, finally showing some creativity in his finishes. From executing give-and-go passes to winning foot races in the attacking third, he demonstrated versatility with some remarkable shots.