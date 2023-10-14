How to watch Maryland football vs. Illinois

Maryland football will have an opportunity to clinch bowl eligibility for the third straight year under head coach Mike Locksley when it takes on a struggling Illinois team on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The Fighting Illini are winless in Big Ten play and have lost two straight games.
Here’s what to know about the matchup.
The numbers
Maryland: 5-1 (2-1 Big Ten)
Illinois: 2-4 (0-3 Big Ten)
All-time series: Maryland leads, 2-0
DraftKings Sportsbook line: Maryland -13.5, O/U 51
How to watch and listen
When: Saturday, Oct. 14, 3:30 p.m. ET
Where: SECU Stadium, College Park, Maryland
TV: NBC — Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), Kathryn Tappen (sideline)
Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Steve Suter (analyst), LaMont Jordan (sideline)
Streaming: Peacock
