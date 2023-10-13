Maryland football vs. Illinois preview

Maryland football’s homecoming game will take place this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. against Illinois.

The Terps are fresh off their first loss of the season to No. 3 Ohio State, 37-17. After a strong start, the Terps crumbled as a result of all-too-common mistakes and a second-half outburst from Ohio State’s offense.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Maryland is a 14-point favorite (-600 moneyline) over the Fighting Illini. Saturday’s game will air on NBC, and has an over/under of 51 total points.

Illinois Fighting Illini (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten)

2022 record: 8-5 (5-4 Big Ten)

Head coach Bret Bielema signed a six-year extension in 2022 following his second season with the program, in which Illinois produced its best record since 2007.

He has 25 years of collegiate coaching experience, including seven as Wisconsin’s head coach. He led the Badgers to three Big Ten championships, six consecutive bowl games and a 68-24 record.

After an impressive eight-win season, the Illini have struggled this year with a negative-58 point differential.

Players to know

Isaiah Williams, junior wide receiver, No. 1 – Williams is one of the premier receivers in the Big Ten despite not scoring a touchdown yet this year. He leads the conference in receptions (38) and receiving yards (503). Despite his junior status, Williams has four years of collegiate experience, playing both quarterback and wide receiver.

“They make a concerted effort to try to get him involved, whether it’s quick screens, the orbit motions, the receiver sweeps — all the different ways,” Maryland head coach Mike Locksley said. “He’s that type of football player that we need to know where he is at all times because he is a dangerous threat.”

Luke Altmyer, sophomore quarterback, No. 9 – Altmyer transferred from Ole Miss after receiving limited playing time in his first two seasons. What Altmyer lacks in the passing game – throwing for 1,365 yards, six touchdowns and eight interceptions, which leads the Big Ten – he makes up for with his legs, running for 172 yards and three scores this year.

Jer’Zhan Newton, junior defensive tackle, No. 4 – Newton is the only Illinois player with two or more sacks – tied for 11th in the Big Ten with 2.5. He also ranks first in the nation among defensive tackles in quarterback pressures (24) and second in run stops (19), according to Pro Football Focus. Last year, Newton was an All-Big Ten first-team selection.

Xavier Scott, sophomore defensive back, No. 14 – Scott played sparingly as a freshman but is now Illinois’ leader in the secondary following the departures of All-Big Ten first-team selections Devon Witherspoon and Sydney Brown. This season, Scott is fifth in the Big Ten with four pass breakups and sixth with two interceptions.

Strength

Passing offense. While Altmyer has been mistake-ridden thus far, Illinois’ passing offense is still one of its few strengths. The Illini rank third in the conference in passing yards (1,502), sixth in passing touchdowns (7) and fourth in yards per pass (7.0).

Weakness

Defense. What was perhaps the best defense in the country last year is now one of the worst. Illinois ranks last in the Big Ten in multiple defensive categories, including points allowed per game (28.8), yards allowed per game (401.5) and rushing yards allowed per game (176.0).

Three things to watch

1. Can the Terps brush off last week? Maryland suffered its first loss of the season last week at Ohio State, which is historically the first of many disappointing losses. Maryland has a 5-7 record in the second half of the regular-season over the last two years. Andrew Chodes broke down this issue in depth.

2. Can Maryland’s running game return to form? Maryland’s running backs have not been producing at their usual rate. Roman Hemby, Antwain Littleton II and Colby McDonald have combined for an average of just 100 yards over the last two games, which would rank last in the Big Ten.

“It’s a mixture of a lot of stuff. It’s a work in progress,” Locksley said. “I’m excited to kind of figure this out, because for us to win in this league, we got to be able to run the football.”

3. Will Tarheeb Still play? Top cornerback Tarheeb Still missed last week’s game and Tuesday’s practice with a leg injury. With Still absent last week, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. erupted for eight receptions, 163 yards and a touchdown.