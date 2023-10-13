MM 8.13: Maryland tennis competes in pair of events

By Drew Owens

Maryland tennis recently competed in two events: the ITA All-American Championships and the Martha Thorn Invitational.

In the ITA All-American Championships, Maryland’s Minorka Miranda and Maria Budin split their two doubles matches, while Selma Cadar and Mary Brumfield lost both of their matches.

The Terps fared much better in singles competition, as No. 124 Kallista Liu went 3-1. Cadar also competed in the singles, winning one of her two matches. Liu was the only Terp to advance to the qualifying round.

“We feel like this was a breakthrough tournament for Kallista, she came up with three big wins in the prequalifying and played a tight match in the first round of qualifying,” said head coach Katie Dougherty.

In the Martha Thorn Invitational, the Terps went 4-0 in singles matches on day one, 1-3 on day two and 3-1 on day three. Doubles group Aida Eissa and Francesca Feodorov won their match on day two but lost on day one, while Diya Challa and Ela Platenikova won their doubles match on day one but lost on day two.

“We’re continuing to grow every week and implement in matches what we’ve been working on in practices. This is a really fun and special group and we’re looking forward to competing at regionals in two weeks,” Dougherty added.

