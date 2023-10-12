Maryland volleyball weekend preview: Northwestern and No. 1 Wisconsin

After taking down No. 16 Minnesota last Friday for the first time ever, Maryland volleyball was stunningly swept by Indiana the next day.

Now 3-3 in conference play, the Terps will head on the road for a pair of difficult matches.

They will take on Northwestern on Friday at 8 p.m. before facing No. 1 Wisconsin at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

In previous years, Maryland has faltered in the heart of the Big Ten schedule, but head coach Adam Hughes said that this year’s team has shown it can compete with the “big dogs” of the conference.

Northwestern Wildcats (8-8, 2-4)

2022 Record: 18-14 (7-13 Big Ten)

Head coach Shane Davis is in his eighth season leading the Wildcats. Despite managing sustained success against nonconference opponents, Northwestern has failed to finish conference play with a .500 record in any year during Davis’ tenure.

It’s been a competitive series against Maryland in recent years, with the Terps taking seven of the past 12 meetings.

Player to watch

Julia Sangiacomo, graduate outside hitter, No. 22 — Sangiacomo has been lethal for the Wildcats, ranking sixth in the Big Ten with 3.85 kills per set, just 0.05 outside the top-five. Sangiacomo’s 208 kills rank first on the team and seventh in the conference.

She’s played unbelievably of late, too, recording over 30 kills in two of her last three matches. Her previous career-high of 27 kills in a game came when she played at Santa Clara.

Strength

Blocks against. The Wildcats have excelled at limiting opponent blocks so far this season; they’re just one of two teams in the Big Ten to have been blocked less than 100 times.

When it comes to being met at the net, Northwestern’s offense has often prevailed.

Weakness

Opponent kills. While Northwestern has found success at the net this season, so have its opponents. The Wildcats have allowed the fourth-most kills in the conference and rank fifth in opponent kills per set. Northwestern’s lackluster defense might tip this one in favor of the Terps.

Wisconsin Badgers (15-0, 6-0 Big Ten)

2022 Record: 28-4 (19-1 Big Ten)

Head coach Kelly Sheffield has turned Wisconsin into one of the best programs in the nation during his 10 years with the Badgers. Sheffield has led the Badgers to a national championship in 2021, four NCAA Final Four appearances, five Big Ten championships and 10 straight Sweet 16s.

Player to watch

Carter Booth, sophomore middle blocker, No. 52 — One of just two Badgers to start all 15 matches this season, Booth has been one of Wisconsin’s most effective attackers. The Minnesota transfer was an All-Big Ten first-team selection as a freshman after finishing 10th in the nation with 1.48 blocks per set. Booth makes the most of her attack attempts, leading the Big Ten with a .450 hitting percentage.

Strength

Hitting percentage. Wisconsin is undefeated so far this season, sweeping 10 of its 15 opponents, two of which were ranked. A large part of its success has come from its offense. Wisconsin is fourth in the nation with a .313 hitting percentage and 19th in kills per set (13.87).

Weakness

None. Wisconsin is the best team in the country with weapons at every position, including its bench. The one caveat is the last unranked team to beat the Badgers in the regular season was Maryland in 2021.

Three things to watch

1. Can Maryland bounce back? Looking for their first undefeated weekend in conference play, the Terps were dealt a demoralizing blow when they were swept by Indiana. Now, they will have a similar goal against a tougher opponent.

2. Can the Terps compete with Wisconsin? After taking down No. 16 Minnesota, Hughes said Maryland has what it takes to compete with the top teams in the conference. Wisconsin has only dropped eight sets this season, and taking a set from the Badgers could be a moral victory for Maryland.

3. Csire coming into form. In Maryland’s upset over Minnesota, Sam Csire put up the fourth 20-kill performance of her career on a .232 hitting percentage. She also added seven digs, three blocks and a pair of service aces.