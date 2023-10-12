MM 10.12: Mike Locksley named AP Big Ten Midseason Coach of the Year

By Max Schaeffer

Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley was named the Big Ten Midseason Coach of the Year by The Associated Press.

Others honored include Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. as the league’s top offensive player and Iowa’s Cooper DeJean as the top defensive player.

The recognition for Locksley comes on the back of him leading the Terps (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) to their best start in over 20 years.

Maryland is favored to improve to 6-1 this Saturday when it hosts Illinois. It will then go on its bye week before traveling to take on Northwestern.

In Other News

Andrew Chodes profiled Isaac Bunyun’s journey to becoming one of Maryland football’s leaders.

Nyla Cherry shared the story of how three Maryland football players are giving back to the community.

Jack Parry previewed Maryland women’s soccer’s upcoming game at Nebraska.

Maryland field hockey checked in at No. 10 in the most recent national poll.

Top Drawer Soccer named Maryland women’s soccer defender Kennedy Bell as one of the top 100 freshmen in the country.