MM 10.11: Maryland men’s basketball adds two walk-ons to roster

Maryland men’s basketball added two walk-ons to its 2023-24 roster. Freshman Lukas Sotell (No. 30) and junior Ben Murphy (No. 40) each had their numbers called after a Sept. 5 tryout, bringing the total number of players on the active roster up to the maximum of 15.

Head coach Kevin Willard also had two walk-ons on last year’s team: Carson Dick and Brett Karkus. Neither is on this year’s roster.

Sotell attended Samford High School in Samford, Connecticut, where he was a third-team All-State selection and earned All-FCIAC honors. He also played for Connecticut Elite on the AAU circuit. The 6-foot-1 guard spent this past year playing for Montverde Academy’s post-graduate team, where he averaged 15 points, seven assists and four rebounds per game.

Murphy, also a 6-foot-1 guard, was a two-time All-County selection at Franklin High School (Reisterstown, Md.) before spending two years at Howard Community College. With the Dragons, he averaged nine points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals per game.

Both player’s fathers enjoyed sustained college basketball careers as well.

In other news

Notes from Willard’s comments at Big Ten media day:



- He is very, very high on this freshman class, especially DeShawn Harris-Smith

- Believes this team is more athletic and physical than last year’s

- Expecting big years (again) from Jahmir Young, Julian Reese and Donta Scott — Emmett Siegel (@EmmettSiegel_) October 10, 2023

