Terps in the NFL: D.J. Moore totals career-high 230 yards, 3 TDs

By Max Schaeffer
The Chicago Bears had lost 14 games in a row before their Thursday night matchup against the Washington Commanders. D.J. Moore put a stop to that.
The former Terp lit up the Commanders for eight catches, 230 yards and three touchdowns, posting career highs in the latter two categories. Thursday’s showing tied Moore for the league lead in receiving touchdowns with five.
DJ MOORE— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2023
DJ MOORE
DJ MOORE
A hat trick in his 5th game as a Bear! @idjmoore#CHIvsWAS on Prime Video
Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/YCeYJnyJmB pic.twitter.com/llD1Ppb7vb
On the other side of the ball, Yannick Ngakoue recorded three tackles and a sack in the Bears win.
Moore is not the only Maryland alum tied for the receiving touchdown lead in the NFL, however, as Stefon Diggs grabbed his fifth touchdown while overseas in London. Despite a Bills defeat, Diggs had another productive game, adding 121 yards to his score.
Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs (London edition)— NFL (@NFL) October 8, 2023
: #JAXvsBUF on NFL Network
: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/LxW25sxPWA pic.twitter.com/nWsEJdh5mI
Moore and Diggs are also fifth and sixth in the league in total receiving yards, respectively.
Rookie cornerback Deonte Banks had a good game in the Giants’ loss to the Dolphins, giving up zero catches and recording a pass break up in the end zone.
On 2nd & Goal, Tua Tagovailoa incomplete for Jaylen Waddle .. Deonte Banks in coverage#NYGiants 3 #Dolphins 14 2nd pic.twitter.com/F98Y1BDBsu— Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) October 8, 2023
Other players
- Packers safety Darnell Savage recorded four tackles before leaving Monday night’s game against the Raiders with a calf injury.
- Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett missed Monday night’s game with a hamstring injury.
- Jets defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson recorded a tackle and a fumble recovery in a win over the Broncos.
- Titans tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo recorded five catches for 33 yards in the team’s loss to the Colts.
- Chad Ryland missed his only field goal attempt as the Patriots were shutout by the Saints, 34-0.
- J.C. Jackson saw 36 snaps and recorded a tackle in his first game back with the Patriots.
- Rookie offensive linemen Jaelyn Duncan and Spencer Anderson both didn’t see the field in their respective games.
- Colts safety Nick Cross recorded one tackle in Indianapolis’ win.
- Anthony McFarland Jr. did not record a stat in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
- Rakim Jarrett and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were on a bye this week.
Loading comments...