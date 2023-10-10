Terps in the NFL: D.J. Moore totals career-high 230 yards, 3 TDs

By Max Schaeffer

The Chicago Bears had lost 14 games in a row before their Thursday night matchup against the Washington Commanders. D.J. Moore put a stop to that.

The former Terp lit up the Commanders for eight catches, 230 yards and three touchdowns, posting career highs in the latter two categories. Thursday’s showing tied Moore for the league lead in receiving touchdowns with five.

A hat trick in his 5th game as a Bear! @idjmoore#CHIvsWAS on Prime Video

Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/YCeYJnyJmB pic.twitter.com/llD1Ppb7vb — NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2023

On the other side of the ball, Yannick Ngakoue recorded three tackles and a sack in the Bears win.

Moore is not the only Maryland alum tied for the receiving touchdown lead in the NFL, however, as Stefon Diggs grabbed his fifth touchdown while overseas in London. Despite a Bills defeat, Diggs had another productive game, adding 121 yards to his score.

Moore and Diggs are also fifth and sixth in the league in total receiving yards, respectively.

Rookie cornerback Deonte Banks had a good game in the Giants’ loss to the Dolphins, giving up zero catches and recording a pass break up in the end zone.

On 2nd & Goal, Tua Tagovailoa incomplete for Jaylen Waddle .. Deonte Banks in coverage#NYGiants 3 #Dolphins 14 2nd pic.twitter.com/F98Y1BDBsu — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) October 8, 2023

