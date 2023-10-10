MM 10.10: Maryland football earns commitment from 3-star offensive lineman

Maryland football landed its 21st class of 2024 commit Monday night when three-star offensive lineman Trevor Szymanski announced his decision to play for the Terps.

Szymanksi’s brother, AJ, is a freshman tight end at Maryland.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds, Trevor Szymanski is in the midst of his senior year at Loyola Blakefield High School in Towson, Md. He spent time at both left tackle and center during his first three years.

Per the 247Sports Composite, Szymanski is the No. 42 prospect in the state of Maryland and the No. 111 interior offensive lineman in the nation.

He also fielded offers from Charlotte, Virginia Tech, Boston College and Syracuse, among others. He visited Maryland back in March 2022.

Szymanski is Maryland’s eighth offensive line commit in the 2024 class.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball was picked to finish third in the unofficial/official Big Ten preseason media poll.

Terps men’s basketball revealed the additions of two walk-ons to its roster for the upcoming season.

Two walk-ons have been added to Maryland men’s basketball’s roster: Ben Murphy (will wear No. 40) and Lukas Sotell (No. 30). — Emmett Siegel (@EmmettSiegel_) October 9, 2023

Andrew Chodes gave out grades for each position group in Maryland football’s loss to Ohio State.

Ryan Alonardo previewed Maryland men’s soccer’s matchup against Villanova.

Damon Brooks Jr. shared how the Big Ten fared in Week 6 of the college football season.

Maryland women’s basketball coach Brenda Frese spoke at Big Ten Media Day in Minneapolis. Alonardo shared some of her highlighted remarks in the thread below.

Maryland women's basketball head coach Brenda Frese is set to speak live on Big Ten Network in just a few minutes. I'll have quotes/updates on this thread.@testudotimes — Ryan Alonardo (@RyanAlonardo) October 9, 2023

Maryland tennis competed at the Martha Thorn Invitational, going 8-4 in singles competitions and 2-4 in doubles matches.