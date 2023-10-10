Opening odds for every Big Ten football game in Week 7

Week 7 of the college football season features six games involving 11 Big Ten teams, with Penn State being the only team to face a nonconference opponent. The slate does not feature any high-caliber matchups, but there are still multiple games capable of going either way.

Here are the opening odds for every game involving a Big Ten team this week, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Note: Minnesota, Northwestern and Nebraska have byes this week. Odds are not available for Michigan State at Rutgers.

Saturday

No. 3 Ohio State (-19.5) at Purdue, 12 p.m. ET

O/U: 50.5

Ohio State (5-0) enters Saturday as 19.5-point favorites for the second consecutive week. The Buckeyes barely covered the spread at home against Maryland, defeating the Terps, 37-17, after scoring 27 unanswered points. Purdue (2-4) has taken a step back from last year’s eight-win season, largely in part to the departure of quarterback Aidan O’Connell. Despite a home-field advantage, the Boilermakers do not have much of a chance in this one.

Indiana at No. 2 Michigan (-34), 12 p.m. ET

O/U: 47.5

Michigan (6-0) continued to steamroll its competition last week against Minnesota, winning 52-10. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy continued to light up opposing defenses with three total touchdowns, and the defense also had two interception returns for touchdowns. Indiana (2-3) is fresh off its bye week, but lost to Maryland, 44-17, two weeks ago. The Wolverines have defeated their opponents by an average of 30.7 points this season, which is reflected in the spread.

Illinois at Maryland (-14), 3:30 p.m. ET

O/U: 51

Heading into the season, this looked like a game that could go either way, but after a lackluster start to the season, Illinois (2-4) is a two-touchdown underdog. The Fighting Illini defense is not as stout as last year’s and their quarterback play has been subpar. While Maryland (5-1) is looking to bounce back after dropping its first game of the season, Illinois is still seeking its first conference win.

UMass at No. 6 Penn State (-43), 3:30 p.m. ET

O/U: 57.5

This is one of the largest spreads we will see all year, and for good reason. Penn State (5-0) is coming off its bye week and Beaver Stadium is one of the toughest places to play in all of college football, while UMass (1-6) has just one win. The Nittany Lions boast the highest-scoring offense in the Big Ten with 40.6 points per game, however this will likely be a lookahead game with Ohio State looming.

Iowa at Wisconsin (-10), 4 p.m. ET

O/U: 36.5

Both teams have just one loss, with Iowa’s coming at Penn State, 31-0, and Wisconsin’s coming at No. 19 Washington State, 31-22. However, each are fresh off consecutive wins over Big Ten foes and have found an identity. While Wisconsin has an elite rushing attack, Iowa has allowed more than 16 points once. With the rest of the Big Ten West sitting at a .500 winning percentage or lower, this truly feels like a battle for the division.