No. 8 Maryland field hockey takes down No. 16 Penn State, 4-2, for first conference win

No. 8 Maryland field hockey utilized a big opening half Sunday to defeat No. 16 Penn State, 4-2, for its first conference win of the season.

For the eighth time in the last nine games, the Terps scored first, this time striking within the first five minutes of the game. Maci Bradford continued to stay hot as she buried a backhanded shot from left of the shooting circle for her second goal in as many games. Her six total goals are the second most on the team.

Maryland put some insurance goals on the scoreboard in the second quarter, something that it has rarely done this season. The Terps netted two more goals, giving themselves a three-goal lead before halftime for just the second time this season.

To begin the quarter, freshman Josie Hollamon scored her first of two goals on the afternoon. Hollamon pulled in a rebound off an insert and sent a backhanded shot from the left post, a score that was nearly identical to Bradford’s. Sunday’s game marked the first game this year in which the freshmen duo both scored in a game.

“It’s awesome,” Hollamon said of playing with Bradford. “We’re supposed to be getting our team on the board, and doing it with her every game is something I’ve always wanted to do.”

In the eyes of Maryland head coach Missy Meharg, the play from the first-years has become expected.

“All of our freshmen are outstanding,” Meharg said. “They’ve been born to play this game … and they find pressure a privilege. I’m not surprised.”

Minutes after Hollamon’s first goal, Maryland extended the lead to three when Hope Rose found the top-corner off a designed insert play. The goal was her team-leading 10th score and ended a personal four-game scoreless streak.

“[Rose} is doing so much [on] defense, too,” Meharg said. “… She’s serious about attacking the board and penalty corners, though, so she can run a show.”

Margot Lawn inserted both successful corners in the second quarter to up her assist total to seven, which is tied for the second-highest mark in the Big Ten.

“It all starts with inserts,” Hollamon said of penalty corners. “Margot had a perfect one … we’ve been working on second phase opportunities, and I was able to execute off of that.”

Late in the third quarter, Hollamon came up big again for Maryland, scoring her fourth goal of the season.

Penn State finally found the net on the final shot of the third quarter. Grabbing a penalty corner rebound, reigning Big Ten Player of the Year Sophia Gladieux snuck a dribbling shot past Maryland freshman goalkeeper Alyssa Klebasko for her team-leading 12th goal of the season.

“Sophia is Sophia,” Meharg said of Gladieux. “She needs to be handled every second of every minute”.

Penn State scored once more on a deflection from senior Carly Gannon. The goal, coming with 10 minutes remaining, served as a threat for a potential Nittany Lions comeback before Maryland picked up the defensive intensity.

“I think there’s a mentality when you’re four goals up, you might let down,” Meharg said. “I don’t think we let down, I just think [Penn State’s] players started to play.”

Three Things to Know

1. A rare win over Penn State. Maryland pulled out a win over Penn State after the Nittany Lions won each of the previous three matchups.

2. High-scoring affair. Sunday marked Maryland’s first game featuring six or more combined goals, with each team scoring at least twice, since last November.

3. Two-score freshman. Hollamon became the first Maryland freshman to record a multi-goal game this season with her two goals Sunday.