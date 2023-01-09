MM 1.9: Jaelyn Duncan declares for 2023 NFL Draft, will participate in scouting combine

Maryland senior offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan announced that he will enter the 2023 NFL Draft and participate in the scouting combine with a pair of posts to his personal Instagram account over the weekend.

“These past 5 years have been nothing short of a miraculous experience,” Duncan, a St. Frances Academy product and New Carrollton, Md., native, said in his Instagram post declaring for the draft. “Being able to not only represent the state in which I call home but also playing and learning alongside my brothers day in and day out. I would like to thank the entire Maryland football staff for investing in me and helping me to obtain my wildest dreams. After careful consideration I have decided to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.”

Duncan appeared in 41 games at Maryland, primarily at left tackle, and was a three-time All-Big Ten honorable mention. His athleticism, combined with a 6-foot-6, 320-pound frame, makes him an intriguing NFL prospect that has received first-round grades from some.

Ahead of the draft, he’ll have a chance to put his talents on display at the Reese’s Senior Bowl, Maryland’s pro day and at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, where offensive linemen will take the field on March 4.

Duncan is the eighth Maryland player to declare for this year’s NFL Draft, joining Jacob Copeland, Dontay Demus Jr., Rakim Jarrett, Deonte Banks, Ami Finau, Jakorian Bennett and Chad Ryland.

Maryland men’s basketball snapped its two-game losing streak with a win over No. 24 Ohio State. Emmett Siegel recapped the game and Sam Oshtry provided his takeaways.

No. 13 Maryland women’s basketball stayed hot, beating Michigan State at home. Damon Brooks Jr. had the game story and Dylan Manfre offered takeaways.

Kat Parris, the reigning Big South Freshman of the Year, officially transferred to Maryland women’s soccer from Radford.





Maryland volleyball announced the additions of Mississippi State’s Lilly Gunter and Ole Miss’ Samantha Schnitta.





Former Terps Stefon Diggs and Chigoziem Okonkwo caught touchdowns in the final week on the NFL regular season.

The Sacramento Kings started the campaign to get former Maryland men’s basketball star Kevin Huerter in the NBA’s 3-Point Contest.

Reigning national champion Maryland men’s lacrosse got back out on the field for its first day of practice.