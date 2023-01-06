MM 1.6: Maryland men’s lacrosse releases 2023 schedule

Maryland men’s lacrosse released its 2023 spring schedule Thursday, which features multiple prominent opponents.

The Terps are fresh off one of the most dominant seasons in NCAA history, in which they went a perfect 18-0 on their way to a national championship. Maryland’s 2022 run marked the program’s 13th national title and second under head coach John Tillman.

Maryland will have a challenging road of in and out the Big Ten in 2023, which begins on Feb. 4 against Richmond.

The rest of the Terps’ schedule is nearly identical to last year. The highlights of their nonconference slate include Syracuse on Feb. 18, Princeton on Feb. 25 and Virginia on March 18.

Big Ten play begins on March 25 when Maryland welcomes Penn State to College Park.

After playing Michigan on April 1, the Terps will have a two-game road stint against Ohio State and Rutgers before wrapping up the regular season at home against rival Johns Hopkins.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball suffered its second straight loss, a 64-50 defeat at Rutgers. Ben Dickson had the game story.

Maryland football legend Boomer Esiason was courtside at Rutgers last night. Listen to Boomer on the Testudo Times Podcast.

Maryland football’s Jakorian Bennett was PFF’s second-best cornerback this postseason.

Maryland baseball and its players received more preseason recognition, this time from Perfect Game.

Maryland women’s lacrosse is stoked for this year.

Maryland wrestling head coach Alex Clemsen provided an update on the season.