Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball at Rutgers

Maryland men’s basketball looks to rebound from its biggest loss since joining the Big Ten — a 35-point loss to Michigan — on the road against Rutgers. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but please be respectful.

Catch up before the game

Maryland men’s basketball at Rutgers preview

How to watch Maryland men’s basketball at Rutgers

Takeaways from Michigan’s walloping of Maryland men’s basketball

Maryland men’s basketball throttled by Michigan, 81-46

Takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s rugged win over UMBC

Maryland men’s basketball slides past UMBC, 80-64, in final nonconference game

Ian Martinez didn’t just take the long route from Costa Rica to Maryland — he blazed the trail

Takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s rout of St. Peter’s

Maryland men’s basketball snaps three-game losing streak with 75-45 win over St. Peter’s

Canadian journeyman Patrick Emilien’s work ethic proves it is better late than never

Maryland men’s basketball film breakdown: A look at Donta Scott’s terrific start

Maryland men’s basketball early-season notebook

The 2022-23 Big Ten men’s basketball preview

Donta Scott is the key piece to Maryland men’s basketball’s puzzle

Under Grant Billmeier, Julian Reese and Maryland men’s basketball’s frontcourt look to make strides

Jahmir Young and Don Carey return home to Maryland to form Kevin Willard’s first starting backcourt