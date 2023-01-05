MM 1.5: Two four-star Maryland football signees play in Under Armour All-America Game

Maryland football four-star signees Rico Walker and Dylan Gooden participated in the Under Armour All-America Game on Tuesday. The Under Armour All-America game allows the nation's top college football recruits to go head-to-head against each other before beginning their collegiate careers.

Walker is one of the Terps’ biggest names in the 2023 recruiting class. Walker is ranked as the No. 214 player in America, the No. 9 player in North Carolina and the 24th-best edge rusher in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite.

The monster athlete has the ability to play on both sides of the ball, either as an edge rusher or a tight end. However, Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley has stated that he will start on the offensive side of the ball for Maryland.

Alongside Walker is edge rusher Dylan Gooden. Gooden is a Maryland native and is ranked as the 34th-best edge rusher in the country and the sixth-best overall player out of Maryland, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Locksley made it a priority to go after edge rushers in the 2023 recruiting class and he did just that by landing Gooden and Walker.

In other news

Maryland basketball heads to Piscataway, New Jersey, to take on Rutgers as it looks to get back to a .500 record in Big Ten play. Sam Oshtry previewed the game.

Maryland native and former West Virginia wide receiver Kaden Prather officially transferred to Maryland.

Maryland women’s basketball’s Diamond Miller is on the Wooden Award Top 25 Watch List.

Diamond Miller is on the Wooden Award Top 25 Watch List #FTT x #LegUSy pic.twitter.com/4HXcAHbKgQ — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) January 5, 2023

Maryland wrestling is ranked No. 18 on Intermat as it rolls into its first Big Ten matchup against Indiana.

Coming in at #18 heading into Monday's Big Ten opener against Indiana#TurtlePower x #TFIN pic.twitter.com/mNjanKrocH — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) January 4, 2023

Former Terp Aaron Wiggins has led the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 7-0 record when he is in the starting lineup.

Wiggins the Winner



The Thunder are 7-0 when @Aaron_Wiggins_ starts pic.twitter.com/Io4mQMJDMc — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) January 4, 2023

Maryland softball begins practice in one week.

Mood because our first official practice is ONE week away pic.twitter.com/9pPSAgBaBI — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) January 4, 2023

Maryland women’s basketball’s Elisa Pinzan has reached the 600 career assist mark.