How to watch Maryland men’s basketball at Rutgers

After an embarrassing 35-point loss to the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday, Maryland men’s basketball will look to get back to .500 in league play as it takes on Rutgers on the road.

On the other hand, Rutgers is coming off its biggest win of the season, as it knocked off No. 1 Purdue for the second consecutive year while the Boilermakers were ranked as the top team in the nation.

Here’s what to know about tonight’s game.

The numbers

Maryland: 10-4 (1-2 Big Ten)

Rutgers: 10-4 (2-1 Big Ten)

All-time series: Maryland leads, 13-6

How to watch and listen

Wednesday, Jan. 5, 6:30 PM EST, Jersey Mike’s Arena, Piscataway, New Jersey

TV: Big Ten Network — Jason Horowitz (play-by-play), Jess Settles (analyst)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Baltimore) / The TEAM 980 AM (D.C.) — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst)

Streaming: FOX Sports

