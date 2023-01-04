Testudo Times Podcast: Maryland football season wrap-up, men’s basketball struggles

Welcome to the first episode of 2023 for the Testudo Times Podcast! On this episode, the editors discuss Maryland football’s bowl victory and the state of the program after the season. Next, they move into a Maryland men’s basketball discussion, centering on the current issues surrounding the team.

All that and more on our latest podcast.

On this episode

Maryland football won the Duke’s Mayo Bowl with a 16-12 victory over NC State. A complete breakdown of the game and what the win means.

Maryland football won eight games for the first time since 2010 and back-to-back bowl games for the first time in about 20 years. What can we take away from the 2022 season?

Maryland men’s basketball was embarrassed at Michigan, suffering its biggest loss since joining the Big Ten. What went wrong and what problems does the team face?

A look ahead to Thursday night’s game against Rutgers and the upcoming Big Ten stretch.

