MM 1.4: Maryland wrestling has three Terps place at Southern Scuffle

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By AndrewChodes
Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics
Maryland wrestling enjoyed a successful showing in the 2023 Southern Scuffle, placing eighth out of 21 schools on Monday, Jan. 2.

The annual tournament, in its 19th year, was hosted by the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga for the 11th consecutive season.

Redshirt freshmen Ethen Miller, Jaxon Smith and Braxton Brown led the Terps’ successful finish, as all three wrestlers placed. Miller and Smith finished the tournament with impressive fourth-place finishes.

They both lost out on a third-place finish by one match, as Smith medically forfeited and Miller came out on the losing end of a 3-2 decision against Stanford’s No. 17 Jaden Abas.

The Terps will begin Big Ten play on Jan. 9 at 6:30 p.m in a matchup against Indiana. The action from the XFINITY Center Pavilion will be broadcast on Big Ten Plus.

