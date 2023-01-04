West Virginia transfer wide receiver Kaden Prather commits to Maryland football

West Virginia transfer wide receiver Kaden Prather committed to Maryland football, he announced Wednesday in a Twitter post.

Prather is originally from Montgomery Village, Md., and was a four-star recruit coming out of Northwest High School in 2021. According to the 247Sports Composite, he was the No. 245 recruit, No. 38 receiver nationally and the 13th-best player in the state in his high school class. Prather received an offer from Maryland but instead chose to play for the Mountaineers.

In 20 games played for West Virginia over the course of two seasons, Prather racked up 64 receptions for 676 yards — 501 of which came in 2022 — and three touchdowns.

Prather entered the transfer portal on Dec. 12 and was targeted by a variety of high-level programs but opted to return close to home to play for the Terps. He comes to College Park with two years of eligibility remaining.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and weighing in at 211 pounds, Prather has NFL size that makes him a dangerous pass-catching threat. His addition to a wide receiver room looking to recuperate the losses of starters Dontay Demus Jr., Rakim Jarrett and Jacob Copeland is a solid one for Terps head coach Mike Locksley.