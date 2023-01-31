Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 21 Indiana

Maryland men’s basketball wraps up a three-game homestand with a 9 p.m. tipoff against Indiana.

The Terps are looking to win three straight Big Ten games for the first time since Feb. 2021. All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis and the Hoosiers come to XFINITY Center riding a five-game winning streak. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Terps are three-point favorites.

This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but please be respectful.

