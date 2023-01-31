How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 21 Indiana

Maryland men’s basketball matches up with Big Ten foe Indiana on Tuesday night, with tipoff scheduled for 9 p.m. Despite having very different expectations during the preseason, the Hoosiers’ season has had a trajectory not dissimilar from that of the Terps. The Hoosiers, who were projected to win the Big Ten by many, started the season off 7-0 before hitting a rough patch, in which they went 3-6 overall and 1-4 to open conference play. Since then, they seem to have found their footing and have rattled off five straight conference wins. This week they are back in the AP Top 25 for the first time in three weeks, ranked No. 21 in the nation.

Maryland has its own hot streak to protect, especially at home. The Terps have still not lost a conference game at XFINITY Center this year and have only one loss at home all season. They are also 3-1 in their last four games, with their only loss coming to No. 1 Purdue in a nail-biter. The Terps expect to be playing in front of a raucous home crowd, as it is the students’ annual “flash mob” game.

Indiana presents a strong, well-rounded team, but a large portion of the Terps’ energy will be dedicated to Trayce Jackson-Davis. Jackson-Davis was recently named to the Wooden Award late-season watch list and is averaging a double-double.

The numbers

Maryland: 14-7, 5-5 Big Ten

Indiana: 15-6, 6-4 Big Ten

All-time Series: Indiana leads, 11-8

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Maryland -3

How to watch and listen

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 9:00 PM ET, XFINITY Center, College Park, Md.

TV: ESPN2 — Brian Custer (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst), Myron Medcalf (analyst)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst), Walt Williams (analyst)