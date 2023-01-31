MM 1.31: Maryland women’s basketball’s Diamond Miller named to Wooden Award late season watch list

Maryland women’s basketball senior guard Diamond Miller was named to the Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch List, it was announced Monday.

Miller was previously named to both the preseason and midseason top 50 watch lists for the same award, which is annually given to the nation’s most outstanding player.

Projected to be a top-three pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, Miller leads the No. 8 Terps in almost every statistical category. She is well on her way to the third All-Big Ten honor of her career, as her 18.6 points per game ranks third in the Big Ten and 28th nationally.

Her two-way play has highlighted her stellar campaign, ranking fourth in the conference in both steals and blocks.

She has helped guide the Terps to four victories against ranked opponents, averaging 24.4 points and 7.2 rebounds in those top-25 matchups.

Miller and the Terps are back on the road this Thursday for a massive game against No. 6 Iowa. The winner of the contest will take possession of second place in the Big Ten.

In other news

Ben Dickson previewed tonight’s showdown between Maryland men’s basketball and No. 21 Indiana at XFINITY Center.

Damon Brooks Jr. recapped Maryland women’s basketball’s 87-66 victory against Penn State.

Maryland men’s lacrosse begins its chase for a second consecutive national championship this week with a matchup with Richmond at SECU Stadium on Saturday.

The wait is almost over, lacrosse is back in College Park this week!



We'll see you at SECU Stadium on Saturday at 1.#BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/GMF1KI4ewH — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) January 30, 2023

Maryland women’s lacrosse hosted a scrimmage ahead of its season opener on Feb. 11 against Saint Joseph’s.

Sunday Scrimmage in The Shell pic.twitter.com/xczv9ZPcXl — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) January 29, 2023

Miller hit this acrobatic layup in Maryland women’s basketball’s victory over the Nittany Lions.

Maryland baseball’s Jason Savacool, Matt Shaw and Luke Shliger were named preseason All-Americans.

Got some B1G Time players in College Park⚾



Savacool, Shaw and Shliger earn their third pre-season All-American honor



https://t.co/0TgitbFmw8 | #DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/EsEKM1OF8e — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) January 30, 2023

Both Maryland men’s and women’s golf shared excitement of the teams’ upcoming seasons at spring media day.

The future is looking pretty bright! That’s wrap on HC John Phillips’ and Will Celiberti’s first spring season media day. It’s time for some spring golf! We hit the fairways in just under four days! Let’s ride… #GolfTerps ⛳️ ️ pic.twitter.com/tEq59ed39a — Maryland Men's Golf (@TerpsMGolf) January 31, 2023

Another successful spring media day is in the books! So you know what’s coming up next! Spring season loading… ⛳ ️ #GolfTerps



: @TerpsPhotos pic.twitter.com/asoxUz2nJl — Maryland Women's Golf (@TerpsWGolf) January 30, 2023

Maryland women’s soccer defender Tahirah Turnage became the latest Terp to brand herself with the school’s NIL store.