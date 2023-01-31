 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 1.31: Maryland women’s basketball’s Diamond Miller named to Wooden Award late season watch list

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By AndrewChodes
Michigan v Maryland Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

Maryland women’s basketball senior guard Diamond Miller was named to the Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch List, it was announced Monday.

Miller was previously named to both the preseason and midseason top 50 watch lists for the same award, which is annually given to the nation’s most outstanding player.

Projected to be a top-three pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, Miller leads the No. 8 Terps in almost every statistical category. She is well on her way to the third All-Big Ten honor of her career, as her 18.6 points per game ranks third in the Big Ten and 28th nationally.

Her two-way play has highlighted her stellar campaign, ranking fourth in the conference in both steals and blocks.

She has helped guide the Terps to four victories against ranked opponents, averaging 24.4 points and 7.2 rebounds in those top-25 matchups.

Miller and the Terps are back on the road this Thursday for a massive game against No. 6 Iowa. The winner of the contest will take possession of second place in the Big Ten.

In other news

Ben Dickson previewed tonight’s showdown between Maryland men’s basketball and No. 21 Indiana at XFINITY Center.

Damon Brooks Jr. recapped Maryland women’s basketball’s 87-66 victory against Penn State.

Maryland men’s lacrosse begins its chase for a second consecutive national championship this week with a matchup with Richmond at SECU Stadium on Saturday.

Maryland women’s lacrosse hosted a scrimmage ahead of its season opener on Feb. 11 against Saint Joseph’s.

Miller hit this acrobatic layup in Maryland women’s basketball’s victory over the Nittany Lions.

Maryland baseball’s Jason Savacool, Matt Shaw and Luke Shliger were named preseason All-Americans.

Both Maryland men’s and women’s golf shared excitement of the teams’ upcoming seasons at spring media day.

Maryland women’s soccer defender Tahirah Turnage became the latest Terp to brand herself with the school’s NIL store.

