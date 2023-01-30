MM 1.30: Maryland women’s tennis wins consolation match at ITA Kickoff Weekend

Maryland women’s tennis took part in the ITA Kickoff this past weekend, finishing 1-1.

Its first test came on Saturday against now-No. 1 North Carolina, where the Terps didn’t manage a single victory. The Tar Heels won three singles and two doubles matchups, with the remaining four matchups not being finished.

After falling short against UNC, the Terps responded Sunday by downing Utah, 4-2.

They won the opening two single matches, with senior Selma Cadar and junior Minorka Miranda taking their matchups in straight sets.

After going unbeaten in doubles, the Terps were set up for a potential victory with sophomore Kallista Liu needing to secure a win. She downed Utah’s Anastasi Goncharova 6-2, 7(7)-6(5) to bring Maryland’s overall record to 4-1.

“Great team win for us today,” head coach Katie Dougherty said in a press release. “We did a good job at two and three doubles of grabbing the momentum and not letting up. The team was able to take the lessons we learned from playing an excellent UNC team yesterday and implement them today.”

Next, Maryland will head back on the road for a matchup against Dartmouth on Feb. 5.

In other news

Ben Dickson recapped Maryland men’s basketball’s 82-63 win against Nebraska on Saturday. Emmett Siegel gave his takeaways from the Terps’ victory against the Cornhuskers.

Andrew Chodes previewed Maryland women’s basketball’s game against Penn State this Monday.

Three-star center Braden Pierce committed to Maryland men’s basketball. Siegel wrote about the new signing.

Seven Maryland football players were invited to the 2023 NFL Combine: Jakorian Bennett, Deonte Banks, Jacob Copeland, Dontay Demus Jr., Rakim Jarrett, Jaelyn Duncan and Chad Ryland.

Our seven NFL Combine invitees is our most in over 35 years!



The. Best. Is. Ahead. #TBIA | https://t.co/xfTzAvvzzc pic.twitter.com/PMHDys20Bz — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) January 28, 2023

Maryland women’s basketball is having a “gold-out” for its matchup against Penn State on Monday.

Maryland men’s basketball legends, former head coach Gary Williams and guard Steve Francis, were in attendance for its win against Nebraska.

This is awesome ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hH6m3BBdZp — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) January 28, 2023

Patrick Emilien had his best game as a Terp Saturday, with 10 points, seven boards and this highlight-reel block.

Maryland gymnastics fell just short in its home opener against Michigan State Sunday.

Final from our home opener



Great support from Terp Nation today❤️



https://t.co/1CbhWMuihS | #GymTerps pic.twitter.com/tUZFG155bt — Maryland Gymnastics (@TerpsGymnastics) January 29, 2023

Maryland wrestling lost emphatically to No. 3 Michigan, 44-5.