 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MM 1.3: Multiple Terps invited to 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Jonathan-Iacovacci
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Football: Duke’s Mayo Bowl-Maryland at North Carolina State Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

With the NFL beginning to extend invites to its 2023 Scouting Combine as the college football postseason comes to a close, Maryland football players Jakorian Bennett, Chad Ryland, Jacob Copeland and Dontay Demus Jr. all received invites, per their respective social media accounts.

Demus Jr. and Copeland decided to forgo the Duke’s Mayo Bowl earlier last month to prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, along with teammates Rakim Jarrett and Deonte Banks. Ryland and Bennett both played and had a significant impact on the Terps' win in the bowl, with Ryland contributing 10 of 16 points for the Terps and Bennett getting the game-sealing interception in the fourth quarter.

Also expected to be invited to the combine are offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan, Banks and Jarrett. Duncan has gotten some first-round buzz from mock drafts by Sports Illustrated and CBS and is consistently ranked high in the 2023 offensive lineman class.

PFF’s big board ranks Bennett at No. 137, redshirt senior linebacker Durell Nchami at No. 144, and Jarrett at No. 171, with Copeland, Demus Jr. and Banks getting day three projections from several draft analysts. Banks was recently pegged as a first-round prospect by ESPN.

The combine will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from Feb. 27 to Mar. 6.

In other news

Maryland women’s basketball handled Rutgers yesterday to get its fifth straight win. Dylan Manfre had the recap.

In the aftermath of their loss to Michigan, Maryland men’s basketball didn’t receive a single vote in this week’s AP poll and dropped out of the USA Today Coaches poll with only nine points this week. Several other rankings dropped Maryland men’s basketball dramatically, including KenPom and the NET Rankings.

Maryland women’s basketball went back up in this week’s AP poll to No. 13 after a big win over Minnesota last Friday.

Maryland football’s defense had a historic season.

Kevin Huerter scored a career-high 30 points against the Utah Jazz on Dec. 30, including a game-winning 3-pointer.

Maryland football offered prayers to Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field during a game Monday night.

Next Up In Maryland Football

Loading comments...