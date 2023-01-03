MM 1.3: Multiple Terps invited to 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

With the NFL beginning to extend invites to its 2023 Scouting Combine as the college football postseason comes to a close, Maryland football players Jakorian Bennett, Chad Ryland, Jacob Copeland and Dontay Demus Jr. all received invites, per their respective social media accounts.

I worked my entire life for this moment. This sh!t is way bigger than me. Coming from poverty to trying to make my family proud! I’m lost of words right now. God always is the one to call on and answer prayers. Thank you God! #NFLCombine2023! pic.twitter.com/WANs4Xw6ip — Jacob Copeland (@JCope1era) January 2, 2023

Blessed to be in the position I’m in #2023NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/cSyO6Ezvja — Dontay Demus Jr (@_godof5) January 2, 2023

Beyond blessed! Can’t wait to showcase my ability with some of the best! #TBIA pic.twitter.com/BqBHiU9utg — Chad Ryland (@C_Ryland38) January 2, 2023

Missed this from earlier, but Jakorian Bennett also heading to the NFL Combine, per his Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/neyWlFRZe0 — Ben Dickson (@bendickson__) January 2, 2023

Demus Jr. and Copeland decided to forgo the Duke’s Mayo Bowl earlier last month to prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, along with teammates Rakim Jarrett and Deonte Banks. Ryland and Bennett both played and had a significant impact on the Terps' win in the bowl, with Ryland contributing 10 of 16 points for the Terps and Bennett getting the game-sealing interception in the fourth quarter.

Also expected to be invited to the combine are offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan, Banks and Jarrett. Duncan has gotten some first-round buzz from mock drafts by Sports Illustrated and CBS and is consistently ranked high in the 2023 offensive lineman class.

PFF’s big board ranks Bennett at No. 137, redshirt senior linebacker Durell Nchami at No. 144, and Jarrett at No. 171, with Copeland, Demus Jr. and Banks getting day three projections from several draft analysts. Banks was recently pegged as a first-round prospect by ESPN.

The combine will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from Feb. 27 to Mar. 6.

In other news

Maryland women’s basketball handled Rutgers yesterday to get its fifth straight win. Dylan Manfre had the recap.

It was a day full of smiles for Diamond Miller in the @TerpsWBB win‼️ ️ pic.twitter.com/Vn2KiZqywt — Maryland On BTN (@MarylandOnBTN) January 2, 2023

In the aftermath of their loss to Michigan, Maryland men’s basketball didn’t receive a single vote in this week’s AP poll and dropped out of the USA Today Coaches poll with only nine points this week. Several other rankings dropped Maryland men’s basketball dramatically, including KenPom and the NET Rankings.

Maryland also fell from #27 to #51 in the NET. The Terps currently rank #33 in both BPI and Sagarin, metrics that are also on its team sheet. https://t.co/a7QMHLTzSF — Ben Dickson (@bendickson__) January 2, 2023

Maryland women’s basketball went back up in this week’s AP poll to No. 13 after a big win over Minnesota last Friday.

Maryland women's basketball jumps up three spots to No. 13 in this week's AP Poll. It now sits above Michigan(14) and Iowa(16). Indiana fell two spots to No. 6. The Terps defeated Minnesota by 22 points this past Friday.@testudotimes — Andrew Chodes (@AndrewChodes_) January 2, 2023

Maryland football’s defense had a historic season.

◽️ Least amount of points per game since 2010

◽️ Least amount of TDs given up since 2010

◽️ Least amount of rushing yards & total yards per game since 2012

◽️ Didn't allow a TD in the final 132 minutes played this season



All love for our defense pic.twitter.com/rG940XIFuk — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) January 2, 2023

Kevin Huerter scored a career-high 30 points against the Utah Jazz on Dec. 30, including a game-winning 3-pointer.

Kevin Huerter is having a career year and we are here for it



Read More ⬇️ — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) January 3, 2023

Maryland football offered prayers to Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field during a game Monday night.