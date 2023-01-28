Three-star center Braden Pierce commits to Maryland men’s basketball

Three-star center Braden Pierce announced his commitment to Maryland men’s basketball Saturday.

Pierce committed on his visit to College Park this weekend, a visit he announced earlier in the month.

Pierce, originally out of Woodstock, Georgia, but now a member of the IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida) post-graduate national team, is rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports but remains unrated per the site’s composite rankings. 247Sports ranks him as the 44th-best center in his class and 24th-best player out of the state of Georgia. He is relatively new to the game of basketball, only having played competitively for a few years — one reason for his ranking — but has the athleticism and potential to be a difference-maker in his college career.

Standing at 7-foot, 230 pounds, Pierce will offer an additional option in the frontcourt for the Terps, who plan to return sophomore Julian Reese — a more proven and experienced option — and freshman Caelum Swanton-Rodger, who has seen limited time on the court this season.

Pierce is the fourth commit in Maryland’s 2023 class, joining four-star prospects DeShawn Harris-Smith, Jamie Kaiser and Jahnathan Lamothe. The class ranks No. 14 in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite.