How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. Nebraska

On Wednesday night, Maryland men’s basketball ended its night just how it wanted to, running out the clock on a blowout win with its reserves. Maryland looks to turn one win into a win streak as it hosts Nebraska. Maryland is a significant favorite to beat the Cornhuskers, who sit in 13th place out of 14 teams in the Big Ten.

Maryland still has not lost a conference game at home, and seems to find a different gear when playing at the XFINITY Center. The Terps are spearheaded by point guard Jahmir Young, who is coming off a 22-point performance against Wisconsin and is averaging 25.5 points per game in conference home games. Nebraska is led by wing Derrick Walker, who is averaging 13.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Maryland sophomore forward Julian Reese has found his stride as of late and will likely be tasked with stopping Walker.

The numbers

Maryland: 13-7, 4-5 Big Ten

Nebraska: 10-11, 3-7 Big Ten

All-Time Series: Maryland leads 10-3

DraftKings Sportsbook line: Maryland -11.5

How to watch and listen

Saturday, January 28, 4:30 PM ET, XFINITY Center, College Park, MD

TV: Big Ten Network — Jason Ross (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst)

Streaming: FOX Sports

