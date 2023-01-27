MM 1.27: Two incoming Maryland field hockey players earn Max Field Hockey honors

By Ryan Alonardo

On Tuesday, Max Field Hockey announced its 2022 High School Players of the Year. Among the recognized players were incoming Terrapins Josie Hollamon and Maya Everett.

Hollamon was acknowledged as the Delaware State & Mid-Atlantic Region Player of the Year. In her senior season, the midfielder not only claimed the honor but also took home her division’s Defensive Player of the Year Award and First Team All-American honors. Hollamon was a member of the 2020 U-16 Women’s National Team, and in 2022 was named to the Women’s National Team. Ranked as the No. 4 recruit by MaxPreps, Hollaman will have a great opportunity to flourish at Maryland. She arrives on campus this spring.

Everett — a Maryland native — had a sensational year as well, being named state player of the year. According to MaxPreps, Everett was a top-50 recruit as of 2021 but has risen higher since then with her phenomenal senior season. With a spotless 20-0 team record en route to the state title, Everett captured a number of other awards, including being named a Maryland Offensive Player of the Year finalist and Second Team All-American. The midfield/forward hybrid will aim to be a key contributor at Maryland, starting when she sets foot on campus this upcoming fall.

In other news

Ben Dickson gave his takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s win against Wisconsin.

Andrew Chodes recapped Maryland women’s basketball’s big victory over Michigan.

Hakim Hart had himself an impressive game against Wisconsin, including an eye-catching stepback.

Hakim Hart is one of the most underrated players in the Big Ten



— Maryland Men's Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) January 26, 2023

Maryland men’s basketball boasts an impressive home record so far this season, and will look to continue this success against upcoming opponents Nebraska and Indiana.

Maryland football director of strength and conditioning Ryan Davis began offseason workout training with some of the rookies.

A good first day of training reinforcing some technique on the B1G Rocks. Going to be a great off season with this group. — Ryan Davis (@CoachRyanDavis) January 26, 2023

The newest Maryland women’s soccer players have officially arrived on campus.

Our Newest Terps have arrived in College Park



— Maryland W. Soccer (@TerpsWSoccer) January 26, 2023

Alex Clemsen, Maryland wrestling’s head coach, released another edition of “Clemsen’s Corner.”