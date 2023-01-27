 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 1.27: Two incoming Maryland field hockey players earn Max Field Hockey honors

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by Terps-related news.

Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics
By Ryan Alonardo

On Tuesday, Max Field Hockey announced its 2022 High School Players of the Year. Among the recognized players were incoming Terrapins Josie Hollamon and Maya Everett.

Hollamon was acknowledged as the Delaware State & Mid-Atlantic Region Player of the Year. In her senior season, the midfielder not only claimed the honor but also took home her division’s Defensive Player of the Year Award and First Team All-American honors. Hollamon was a member of the 2020 U-16 Women’s National Team, and in 2022 was named to the Women’s National Team. Ranked as the No. 4 recruit by MaxPreps, Hollaman will have a great opportunity to flourish at Maryland. She arrives on campus this spring.

Everett — a Maryland native — had a sensational year as well, being named state player of the year. According to MaxPreps, Everett was a top-50 recruit as of 2021 but has risen higher since then with her phenomenal senior season. With a spotless 20-0 team record en route to the state title, Everett captured a number of other awards, including being named a Maryland Offensive Player of the Year finalist and Second Team All-American. The midfield/forward hybrid will aim to be a key contributor at Maryland, starting when she sets foot on campus this upcoming fall.

