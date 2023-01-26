MM 1.26: Maryland women’s basketball freshman Summer Bostock enrolls for spring semester

Maryland women’s basketball announced the early arrival of freshman Summer Bostock on Wednesday. She will be taking classes at the university this semester and will participate in team-related activities for the remainder of the season, but is she is not eligible for games this season.

“We are thrilled Summer and her family decided that she is coming to College Park a semester early,” head coach Brenda Frese said in a release. “This will put her ahead of the game with learning our system and adjusting to college life.”

Bostock, a 6-foot-1 guard out of King’s Christian Collegiate in Toronto, Ontario, finished her junior season averaging 27.3 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and three assists per game.

She also has international experience, representing Canada at the 2021 FIBA Under-16 Women’s Americas Championship.

Bostock joined the Terps for practice Wednesday, where Frese applauded the Canadian’s initial showing.

“I watched her today was like man, we could use her right now with the way she can shoot the basketball and light it up but [the extra semester] is gonna give her a huge advantage,” Frese said. “She’s going to be able to hit the ground running and I’m looking for her to be able to have a big impact. We lose Diamond [Miller] and Abby [Meyers next year] so she’s got a tremendous opportunity.”

In other news

Sam Oshtry recapped Maryland men’s basketball’s 18-point home win against Wisconsin.

Damon Brooks Jr. previewed No. 10 Maryland women’s basketball’s matchup against No. 13 Michigan.

Maryland men’s basketball had its annual “blackout” game against Wisconsin.

Maryland women’s basketball sophomore guard Shyanne Sellers was named to NCAA March Madness’ weekly “Starting 5.”

Maryland football announced that it will host walk-on tryouts on Feb. 15 at Jones-Hill House.

Nick Tulloch was named as Maryland football’s new assistant strength coach. He previously served in the same position at Arkansas.

Maryland women’s lacrosse posted a video showing the team’s return to the field ahead of the spring season.