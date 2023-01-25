How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. Wisconsin

After a close road loss to now-No. 1 Purdue, Maryland men’s basketball begins a three-game homestand, starting with a matchup against Wisconsin.

Maryland’s first loss this season was on the road at Wisconsin back on Dec. 6. This time, Maryland looks to get revenge in its own building with a sold-out student section for their annual “blackout” game.

Wisconsin has underperformed since defeating Maryland in December, losing four of its past five games.

With students finally arriving back to campus after winter break, XFINITY Center should be a lively atmosphere, presenting the perfect opportunity for the Terps to avenge their loss to the Badgers.

The numbers

Maryland: 12-7, 3-5 Big Ten

Purdue: 12-6, 4-4 Big Ten

All-Time Series: Wisconsin leads 13-7

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Maryland -5.5

How to watch and listen

Wednesday, Jan. 25 7:00 PM ET, XFINITY Center, College Park, MD

TV: Big Ten Network– Brandon Gaudin (play-by play), Stephen Bardo (analyst)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst)

Streaming: Fox Sports

