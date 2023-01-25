MM 1.25: Maryland men’s soccer announces 2023 signing class

Maryland men’s soccer head coach Sasho Cirovski announced the 2023 signing class Tuesday morning. The 2023 class consists of nine players who Cirovski believes will bring a lot of skill and will mesh seamlessly with the returning players.

Cirovski welcomed three defenders, four midfielders, one forward and one goalkeeper.

The three defenders are Jack Clark (Baltimore), Joe McDaid (Havertown, Pennsylvania), and Tyler Prebenda (Orlando, Florida). The four incoming midfielders are Cameron Gerber (Boulder, Colorado), Jack McDaid (Havertown, Pennsylvania), Kenny Quist-Therson (Ellicot City, Maryland), and Henrik Sakshaug (San Antonio, Texas). Lastly, the forward and goalkeeper are Luke Van Heukelum (Elmhurst, Illinois) and Saxon Wolcott (Bethesda, Maryland), respectively.

These young stars will look to shine on Ludwig field during their time in a Maryland uniform.

In other news

Maryland field hockey’s Josie Hollamon and Maya Everett have been named players of the year from their respective regions by Max Field Hockey.

We've got some top Terps coming to College Park!!



Both Josie and Maya double down on Max Field Hockey awards by earning Player of the Year honors



https://t.co/evbSuMH4M4 | #BestofTheBest pic.twitter.com/DkeJVQnQQH — Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) January 24, 2023

Maryland wrestling is currently ranked 20th and 22nd on Flo Sports and InterMat in the team dual rankings.

Checking in at #20 and #22 in the team dual rankings this week#TurtlePower x #TFIN pic.twitter.com/L5f52sa3sW — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) January 24, 2023

Future Terp Riley Nelson has been named to the McDonald’s All-American team.

Maryland women’s basketball Shayna Sellers has been name Big Ten Player of the Week.

The Xfinity Center will be rocking for the Maryland men’s basketball matchup against Wisconsin tonight.