MM 1.24: Shyanne Sellers named Big Ten Player of the Week

After averaging 20.5 points and nine rebounds per game in her last two games, No. 10 Maryland women’s basketball sophomore guard Shyanne Sellers was named Big Ten Player of the Week.

The reigning Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year, Sellers has only been improving since earning a starting role this season. She’s been averaging 14.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game this season, a major improvement from her 7.7 points and 3.8 rebounds per game last season.

With an expanded role, Sellers is having to run the offense a lot more and she’s been improving her playmaking with 58 assists this season, the second-most on the team.

All of these improvements were on display over the last two games. It started on Thursday against Wisconsin, when she put up a game-high 21 points and seven rebounds, shooting 9-for-12 from the field in a win. She continued her hot streak on Sunday, putting up 20 points and a career-high 11 rebounds and three assists in a win.

Maryland cracked the top 10 of the AP poll after its recent success. If Sellers can keep her production up, the Terps look primed for a deep NCAA Tournament run.

In other news

Damon Brooks Jr. gave his takeaways from Maryland women’s basketball’s win at Nebraska.

Former Maryland basketball forward Jalen Smith had a touching interaction with a fan after a game.

This moment between Stix and a young fan and his mom is great ❤️



( @Pacers) pic.twitter.com/VqOAbFqLAe — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) January 23, 2023

Maryland baseball came in at No. 16 in Baseball America’s preseason poll.

Maryland women’s soccer released its schedule for the spring.

Mark your calendars



Our 2023 Spring Schedule is HERE!



| https://t.co/6cjpLRvlln pic.twitter.com/gK3dgc6ZYa — Maryland W. Soccer (@TerpsWSoccer) January 23, 2023

Check out the highlights from Maryland tennis’ dominant showing from the weekend.