MM 1.23: Maryland gymnastics beats Nebraska on road, improves to 3-0

Maryland gymnastics continued its strong start to the season Saturday, taking down Big Ten foe Nebraska in its Big Ten opener, 195.875-195.325.
The Terps put forth an excellent all-around showing, scoring event highs in multiple facets. Sophomore Victoria Gatzendorfer and junior Elizabeth DeBarberie each scored a 9.800 on bars, tying for the top score of the meet. Freshman Maddie Komoroski also shined on beam, putting up a meet high of 9.875.
Graduate Alexsis Rubio and seniors Emma Silberman and Reese McClure also put forth strong performances on floor en route to the team victory.
Eight days before taking down the Cornhuskers, the Terps beat both West Virginia and Kent State at the West Virginia Tri-Meet. Maryland’s next meet will be its first home meet of the year, a Jan. 29 competition against Michigan State.
In other news
Maryland men’s basketball put up a resilient second-half fight at No. 3 Purdue, having a chance to tie the game at the buzzer before falling 58-55. Emmett Siegel had the game story and Sam Oshtry published his takeaways.
No. 11 Maryland women’s basketball destroyed Nebraska on the road, 69-54. Andrew Chodes had the game story.
Maryland football looked back at its victory over NC State in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.
When Maryland became Mayoland— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) January 20, 2023
Terp Tapes: @DukesMayoBowl | #TBIA pic.twitter.com/igSF7EBCew
Maryland men’s basketball sophomore forward Julian Reese had one of the best games of his career against Purdue.
Faced the favorite for National Player of the Year and had his best game as a Terp— Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) January 22, 2023
More to come from JuJu Reese pic.twitter.com/grRq58JdiU
Former Terp and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs once again proved he’s a man of the people.
Diggs getting this ball all the way to these kids is the best pic.twitter.com/C1yBHqTR0p— Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) January 22, 2023
Maryland women’s basketball freshman Bri McDaniel is making a name for herself.
Play of the day @bri_doll23#FTT x #LegUSy pic.twitter.com/0pe81x4BYg— Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) January 22, 2023
Maryland women’s lacrosse represented the United States in championship fashion.
W RLD CHAMPS pic.twitter.com/G6aU7Imbpw— Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) January 22, 2023
Maryland wrestling suffered a loss to Illinois Sunday.
Final: Illinois 29, Maryland 11— Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) January 22, 2023
Braxton, Ethen and Jaron each pick up wins. We're back in action next weekend against Michigan State and Michigan.#TurtlePower x #TFIN
