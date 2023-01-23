MM 1.23: Maryland gymnastics beats Nebraska on road, improves to 3-0

Maryland gymnastics continued its strong start to the season Saturday, taking down Big Ten foe Nebraska in its Big Ten opener, 195.875-195.325.

The Terps put forth an excellent all-around showing, scoring event highs in multiple facets. Sophomore Victoria Gatzendorfer and junior Elizabeth DeBarberie each scored a 9.800 on bars, tying for the top score of the meet. Freshman Maddie Komoroski also shined on beam, putting up a meet high of 9.875.

Graduate Alexsis Rubio and seniors Emma Silberman and Reese McClure also put forth strong performances on floor en route to the team victory.

Eight days before taking down the Cornhuskers, the Terps beat both West Virginia and Kent State at the West Virginia Tri-Meet. Maryland’s next meet will be its first home meet of the year, a Jan. 29 competition against Michigan State.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball put up a resilient second-half fight at No. 3 Purdue, having a chance to tie the game at the buzzer before falling 58-55. Emmett Siegel had the game story and Sam Oshtry published his takeaways.

No. 11 Maryland women’s basketball destroyed Nebraska on the road, 69-54. Andrew Chodes had the game story.

Maryland football looked back at its victory over NC State in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Maryland men’s basketball sophomore forward Julian Reese had one of the best games of his career against Purdue.

Faced the favorite for National Player of the Year and had his best game as a Terp



More to come from JuJu Reese pic.twitter.com/grRq58JdiU — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) January 22, 2023

Former Terp and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs once again proved he’s a man of the people.

Diggs getting this ball all the way to these kids is the best pic.twitter.com/C1yBHqTR0p — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) January 22, 2023

Maryland women’s basketball freshman Bri McDaniel is making a name for herself.

Maryland women’s lacrosse represented the United States in championship fashion.

W RLD CHAMPS pic.twitter.com/G6aU7Imbpw — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) January 22, 2023

Maryland wrestling suffered a loss to Illinois Sunday.