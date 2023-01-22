Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball at No. 3 Purdue

Maryland men’s basketball is back on the road to take on No. 3 Purdue, the current favorites to win the Big Ten. The Terps are 0-4 in conference road games this season. It will be a mighty task for Maryland to pick up its first road win against Zach Edey and the Purdue Boilermakers.

This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but please be respectful.

Catch up before the game

Maryland men’s basketball at No. 3 Purdue preview

How to watch Maryland men’s basketball at No. 3 Purdue

Takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s win over Michigan

Maryland men’s basketball flips the script in rematch with Michigan, winning 64-58

Testudo Times Podcast: Where does Maryland men’s basketball stand?

Maryland men’s basketball’s upcoming home games will be telling of its postseason fate

Ian Martinez didn’t just take the long route from Costa Rica to Maryland — he blazed the trail

Canadian journeyman Patrick Emilien’s work ethic proves it is better late than never

Maryland men’s basketball film breakdown: A look at Donta Scott’s terrific start

Donta Scott is the key piece to Maryland men’s basketball’s puzzle

Under Grant Billmeier, Julian Reese and Maryland men’s basketball’s frontcourt look to make strides

Jahmir Young and Don Carey return home to Maryland to form Kevin Willard’s first starting backcourt