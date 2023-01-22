How to watch Maryland men’s basketball at No. 3 Purdue

On Thursday, Maryland men’s basketball secured a very important win against its conference foe: the Michigan Wolverines. That win was even more important for the Terps knowing that their next game was on the road against No. 3 Purdue, the favorite in the Big Ten.

On top of the difficult matchup, the Terps have struggled on the road this season, failing to win a conference game away from the XFINITY Center this season. They will look to hand Purdue only its second loss of the season, which would undoubtedly prove to be huge for the Terps’ NCAA Tournament resume come March.

Similar to its last game against Michigan, Maryland will have to key in on stopping a dynamic big man. Purdue is led by 7-foot-4 national player of the year favorite Zach Edey. Maryland will hope for another strong showing from Julian Reese and reserve big man Caelum Swanton-Rodger, who had a very impressive performance against Hunter Dickinson and Michigan.

The numbers

Maryland: 12-6, 3-4 Big Ten

Purdue: 18-1, 7-1 Big Ten

All-Time Series: Purdue leads, 7-5

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Purdue -10.5

How to watch and listen

Friday, Jan. 22, 1:00 PM ET, Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana

TV: FS1– Brandon Gaudin (play-by play), Stephen Bardo (analyst)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst)

Streaming: FOX Sports

Catch up before the game

Maryland men’s basketball at No. 3 Purdue preview

Takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s win over Michigan

Maryland men’s basketball flips the script in rematch with Michigan, winning 64-58

Testudo Times Podcast: Where does Maryland men’s basketball stand?

Maryland men’s basketball’s upcoming home games will be telling of its postseason fate

Ian Martinez didn’t just take the long route from Costa Rica to Maryland — he blazed the trail

Canadian journeyman Patrick Emilien’s work ethic proves it is better late than never

Maryland men’s basketball film breakdown: A look at Donta Scott’s terrific start

Donta Scott is the key piece to Maryland men’s basketball’s puzzle

Under Grant Billmeier, Julian Reese and Maryland men’s basketball’s frontcourt look to make strides

Jahmir Young and Don Carey return home to Maryland to form Kevin Willard’s first starting backcourt