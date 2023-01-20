MM 1.20: Maryland baseball ranked No. 13 in D1Baseball’s Preseason Top 25

Maryland baseball was ranked No. 13 in the 2023 D1Baseball Preseason Top 25, which was released Tuesday. The ranking is the highest preseason ranking in program history.

The Terps, who were also ranked by No. 21 by Collegiate Baseball News and No. 22 by Perfect Game Baseball, had one of their best seasons in school history in 2022. They won a program-record 48 regular-season games and took home the Big Ten regular-season title, the program’s first conference title in 51 years. Maryland also hosted the first-ever College Park Regional and finished the season ranked No. 9 in RPI.

This year’s roster is similarly loaded with talent, as six All-Big Ten players return from last year’s team: Jason Savacool, Nick Lorusso, Matt Shaw, Kevin Keister, Luke Shliger and Nick Dean. Shaw, a junior shortstop, has been projected by as a potential first-round MLB draft pick and figures to pace the offense, while Savacool and Dean return to the starting pitching rotation.

Maryland will begin its 2023 season at USF on Feb. 17 and face plenty of high-level competition in its nonconference slate, including a trip to Oxford, Mississippi, to face defending national champion Ole Miss (ranked No. 4 in the D1Baseball preseason poll) and a game against Vanderbilt (ranked No. 10) at the Cambria College Classic in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In other news

Maryland football offensive coordinator Dan Enos left to take the same job at Arkansas.

Ben Dickson recapped Maryland men’s basketball’s important 64-58 win over Michigan.

Damon Brooks Jr. had the game story from No. 11 Maryland women’s basketball’s win at Wisconsin.

Maryland men’s basketball shared a video of Caelum Swanton-Rodger’s dunk over Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson.

Maryland women’s soccer’s Malikae and Mikayla Dayes were invited to Jamaican National Team Camp.

Seven Maryland wrestlers were ranked in the first coaches’ rankings of 2023.

Maryland wrestling head coach Alex Clemsen provided the latest about his team in the latest “Clemsen’s Corner.”

Two-time All-American player Alex Aust joined the Maryland women’s lacrosse staff as a volunteer assistant coach for the 2023 season.

Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley reflected on what he’s been able to do with the program as the team dropped a new hype video.