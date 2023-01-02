 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 1.2: Maryland defensive lineman Mosiah Nasili-Kite enters transfer portal

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Emmett Siegel
/ new
Buffalo v Maryland Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

Maryland senior defensive lineman Mosiah Nasili-Kite has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports Sunday. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Nasili-Kite traveled with the team to the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30, but did not play.

After transferring to Maryland from Independence Community College (Independence, Kansas), Nasili-Kite put together a productive three years with the Terps, earning an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2020 and finishing second on the team in tackles for loss in 2021. In his 2022 senior season, he played in 12 games, registering 26 total tackles, 2.5 for a loss.

With Nasili-Kite and linebacker Ahmad McCullough in the transfer portal and Durell Nchami, Ami Finau and Greg China-Rose all either out of eligibility, declared for the NFL draft or both, Maryland’s front seven will have some new faces next season.

In addition to key returners like linebackers Jaishawn Barham and Ruben Hyppolite II, the Terps boosted their front seven by adding transfer defensive end Donnell Brown and a trio of four-star edge rushers: Neeo Avery, Dylan Gooden and Rico Walker, although Walker is expected to start as a tight end to help replace CJ Dippre, who transferred to Alabama.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball was blown out by Michigan, 81-46. Sam Oshtry recapped the game.

Maryland football defeated NC State in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, winning bowl games in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2002-03. Oshtry provided a game story and Ben Dickson gave his takeaways.

No. 16 Maryland women’s basketball easily beat Minnesota on Friday. Andrew Chodes had the game story and Damon Brooks Jr. offered takeaways.

Brooks Jr. also previewed the Terps’ next game against Rutgers, which tips off today at 2 p.m.

After Maryland’s win in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, head coach Mike Locksley received a celebratory mayonnaise shower.

Former Terp Kevin Huerter continues to have a career year in the NBA for the Sacramento Kings.

Jaxon Smith highlighted Maryland wrestling’s first day at the Southern Scuffle, advancing to the semifinals.

Some of Maryland’s teams shared their favorite memories from 2022 to ring in the new year.

