How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. Michigan

Maryland men’s basketball takes on the Michigan Wolverines for the second time this season tonight at XFINITY Center. The first matchup did not go how the Terps hoped, as Michigan dominated Maryland — only allowing 13 first-half points — and the game was essentially over at halftime, the final score being 81-46.

Now, Maryland has a chance to get revenge on its home floor, where it is 8-1 this season. Michigan is led by big man Hunter Dickinson, a local product who has been outspoken about his disdain toward the Maryland program. He had 32 points and 12 rebounds the first time around against the Terps. A lot of the game will hinge on Julian Reese’s ability to slow him down without fouling, with reserve big Patrick Emilien presumed out with an injury.

Here’s what to know about tonight’s matchup:

The numbers

Maryland: 11-6, 2-4 Big Ten

Michigan: 10-7, 4-2 Big Ten

All-time series: Michigan leads, 13-7

Odds: Maryland -2.5

How to watch and listen

Thursday, January 19, 7:00 PM ET, XFINITY Center, College Park, Md.

TV: ESPN — Brian Custer (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) / Sirius XM Channel 84 — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst), Walt Williams (analyst)

Streaming: ESPN.com/ESPN App

Catch up before the game

Maryland men’s basketball vs. Michigan preview

Testudo Times Podcast: Where does Maryland men’s basketball stand?

Maryland men’s basketball’s upcoming home games will be telling of its postseason fate

Takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s 81-67 loss at Iowa

Maryland men’s basketball stumbles at Iowa, 81-67

Ian Martinez didn’t just take the long route from Costa Rica to Maryland — he blazed the trail

Canadian journeyman Patrick Emilien’s work ethic proves it is better late than never

Maryland men’s basketball film breakdown: A look at Donta Scott’s terrific start

Donta Scott is the key piece to Maryland men’s basketball’s puzzle

Under Grant Billmeier, Julian Reese and Maryland men’s basketball’s frontcourt look to make strides

Jahmir Young and Don Carey return home to Maryland to form Kevin Willard’s first starting backcourt