Maryland offensive coordinator Dan Enos leaves for same position at Arkansas

Maryland offensive coordinator Dan Enos has accepted the same role at Arkansas, it was announced Thursday morning.

Enos has experience coaching at Arkansas, as he was the Razorbacks’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2015-17. He will replace Kendal Briles, who was officially named the new offensive coordinator at TCU on Wednesday.

Maryland hired Enos ahead of the 2021 season. In his two seasons with Maryland, the Terps won seven and eight games, respectively, and won back-to-back bowl games for the first time since 2002-03.

Head coach Mike Locksley and Enos worked together in 2018 under legendary coach Nick Saban at Alabama, where Locksley was the offensive coordinator and Enos served as the quarterbacks coach and associate head coach.

The move comes just one day after Terps quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa — who Enos has nurtured a strong relationship with and has been key to the development of over the past two seasons — announced that he would be returning to Maryland for his senior season. In his two seasons under Enos, Tagovailoa blossomed, shattering single-season school records for passing yards, completions and passing touchdowns in 2021 and earning All-Big Ten second team honors in 2022.

Locksley is now put in an interesting position, having to retool his team’s offense in late January by finding a new play-caller. Whoever takes over will have plenty of pieces to work with, including the program’s all-time most productive quarterback in Tagovailoa, a budding star in running back Roman Hemby, a retooled offensive line and a highly touted receiving room consisting of rising returners and impact transfers.

Maryland’s co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Mike Miller also left the program following the 2022 regular season, accepting a job as the offensive coordinator at Charlotte. Miller had a strong relationship with Locksley, having worked under him as an offensive graduate assistant at Alabama. Miller then followed Locksley to Maryland when he took the head coaching job in 2019.

In addition to the tights ends coach void that Miller’s departure left and the need for a new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach because of Enos leaving, Locksley will also need to find a new safeties coach with Wes Neighbors accepting the same position at Ole Miss.