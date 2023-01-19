 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 1.19: Maryland football picks up Frostburg State offensive line transfer Gottlieb Ayedze

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Damon Brooks Jr.
Photo courtesy of Mountain East Conference
mountaineast.org

Maryland football received a commitment from Frostburg State offensive lineman Gottlieb Ayedze, he announced via Instagram Wednesday.

Ayedze was named an AFCA First Team All-American and First Team All-MEC selection this past season. Playing left tackle, Ayedze started all 11 games and helped power the conference’s second-best rushing regime; the Bobcats rushed for 2,104 yards this past fall.

During his 2020 sophomore season, Ayedze was also named First Team All-MEC for his contributions in leading the third-ranked rushing (185.8 yards per game) offense in the conference.

The 6-foot-5 lineman attended nearby Northwest High School in Germantown with fellow incoming transfer Kaden Prather.

The Terps are looking to retool their offensive line after losing starters Jaelyn Duncan, Spencer Anderson and Johari Branch. All three entered their names into the 2023 NFL Draft.

Maryland has also received pledges from other transfer offensive linemen in LSU transfer Marcus Dumervil and former N.C. Central transfer Corey Bullock.

In other news

Sam Oshtry previewed tonight’s rematch between Maryland men’s basketball and Michigan.

Ben Dickson and Sam Oshtry talked about the latest in Maryland men’s basketball on a brand new episode of the Testudo Times Podcast.

Maryland star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa announced he will return to the Terps for his senior season.

Maryland women’s lacrosse shared a video ahead of its first practice of the 2023 season, which begins on Feb. 11 vs. Saint Joseph’s at SECU Stadium.

Maryland baseball junior infielder Matt Shaw was named to College Baseball Nation’s Preseason Prospect All-America team.

Maryland women’s basketball has plenty of proven scoring ability on its roster.

Maryland women’s basketball’s Diamond Miller received a ton of love in The Athletic’s latest WNBA Mock Draft.

