MM 1.19: Maryland football picks up Frostburg State offensive line transfer Gottlieb Ayedze

Maryland football received a commitment from Frostburg State offensive lineman Gottlieb Ayedze, he announced via Instagram Wednesday.
Ayedze was named an AFCA First Team All-American and First Team All-MEC selection this past season. Playing left tackle, Ayedze started all 11 games and helped power the conference’s second-best rushing regime; the Bobcats rushed for 2,104 yards this past fall.
During his 2020 sophomore season, Ayedze was also named First Team All-MEC for his contributions in leading the third-ranked rushing (185.8 yards per game) offense in the conference.
The 6-foot-5 lineman attended nearby Northwest High School in Germantown with fellow incoming transfer Kaden Prather.
The Terps are looking to retool their offensive line after losing starters Jaelyn Duncan, Spencer Anderson and Johari Branch. All three entered their names into the 2023 NFL Draft.
Maryland has also received pledges from other transfer offensive linemen in LSU transfer Marcus Dumervil and former N.C. Central transfer Corey Bullock.
In other news
Sam Oshtry previewed tonight’s rematch between Maryland men’s basketball and Michigan.
Ben Dickson and Sam Oshtry talked about the latest in Maryland men’s basketball on a brand new episode of the Testudo Times Podcast.
Maryland star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa announced he will return to the Terps for his senior season.
A kid from Hawaii has found a home in Maryland @TerpsFootball pic.twitter.com/MPBv8GUGD7— Taulia Tagovailoa (@tauliaa12) January 18, 2023
THE BEST IS AHEAD— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) January 18, 2023
A message from @tauliaa12 pic.twitter.com/dBHjd26j6M
The Maryland record holder in every major career and single-season passing category— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) January 18, 2023
But there's more to do pic.twitter.com/8AS530cAHl
Maryland women’s lacrosse shared a video ahead of its first practice of the 2023 season, which begins on Feb. 11 vs. Saint Joseph’s at SECU Stadium.
Hey guys— Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) January 18, 2023
We’re BACK pic.twitter.com/1NK5YmNzkv
Maryland baseball junior infielder Matt Shaw was named to College Baseball Nation’s Preseason Prospect All-America team.
Matt Shaw opening as a prospect!! https://t.co/cp2G7wBIZQ— Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) January 18, 2023
Maryland women’s basketball has plenty of proven scoring ability on its roster.
1,000 point scorers on our roster— Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) January 18, 2023
Diamond Miller - 1,352
Abby Meyers - 1,203@lavbriggs - 1,078@BruhhNaeNae - 1,011#FTT x #LegUSy pic.twitter.com/qYyJ7WQhfL
Maryland women’s basketball’s Diamond Miller received a ton of love in The Athletic’s latest WNBA Mock Draft.
Three months into the 2022-23 NCAA season, Aliyah Boston is still the consensus No. 1 overall pick.— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) January 18, 2023
But after that? This is where the fun starts.@sabreenajm has our first WNBA mock draft ⤵️https://t.co/5Tzzatcn5q
