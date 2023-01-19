MM 1.19: Maryland football picks up Frostburg State offensive line transfer Gottlieb Ayedze

Maryland football received a commitment from Frostburg State offensive lineman Gottlieb Ayedze, he announced via Instagram Wednesday.

Ayedze was named an AFCA First Team All-American and First Team All-MEC selection this past season. Playing left tackle, Ayedze started all 11 games and helped power the conference’s second-best rushing regime; the Bobcats rushed for 2,104 yards this past fall.

During his 2020 sophomore season, Ayedze was also named First Team All-MEC for his contributions in leading the third-ranked rushing (185.8 yards per game) offense in the conference.

The 6-foot-5 lineman attended nearby Northwest High School in Germantown with fellow incoming transfer Kaden Prather.

The Terps are looking to retool their offensive line after losing starters Jaelyn Duncan, Spencer Anderson and Johari Branch. All three entered their names into the 2023 NFL Draft.

Maryland has also received pledges from other transfer offensive linemen in LSU transfer Marcus Dumervil and former N.C. Central transfer Corey Bullock.

