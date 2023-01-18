MM 1.18: Maryland football safeties coach Wes Neighbors leaves for Ole Miss

Eighteen days after winning the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Maryland football will be forced to slightly restructure its coaching staff. Safeties coach Wes Neighbors will join Ole Miss to become the safeties coach for the Rebels, the program announced Tuesday night. On3 first reported the news.

Neighbors was only in his position at Maryland for less than a year, being brought onto the staff last February. He was on the Alabama coaching staff along with head coach Mike Locksley during Locksley’s time with the Crimson Tide. Neighbors was a part of five national championship-winning teams in Tuscaloosa in different roles.

Neighbors manned an impressive safety group in 2022, which included budding stars in Beau Brade and Dante Trader Jr.

He is reuniting with Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin after working with him at Alabama and FAU, where Neighbors was a safeties coach in 2018 and 2019 while Kiffin was the head coach.

In other news

Dylan Manfre profiled Lavender Briggs’ return to form for Maryland women’s basketball.

Emmett Siegel weighed Maryland men’s basketball’s upcoming home stretch in relation to its NCAA Tournament hopes.

Maryland women’s soccer added two new transfers to its 2023 roster.

Maryland Welcomes Koutsos and Lucchesi to 2023 Roster https://t.co/kQbVwWceby — Maryland W. Soccer (@TerpsWSoccer) January 17, 2023

Maryland women’s basketball has been ranked in the AP poll for 241 straight weeks, the second-longest active streak in the nation.

The Terps have been ranked in the #APTop25 poll for 241 straight weeks - the second-longest streak in the country…



That dates back to the preseason poll of 2010-11 #FTT x #LegUSy pic.twitter.com/PKDB3GQhBC — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) January 17, 2023

Maryland women’s basketball senior guard Brinae Alexander has the fourth-best 3-point shooting percentage in the NCAA this season.

Brinae Alexander is No. 4 in the nation in 3-point FG percentage @BruhhNaeNae x #FTT pic.twitter.com/Ul42gT8vvh — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) January 17, 2023

Maryland baseball is ranked No. 13 nationally in D1Baseball’s preseason poll after the team’s NCAA Tournament appearance last season.

Lucky No. 13 ⚾



Terps enter the Top-15 in D1Baseball's 2023 Preseason Poll



https://t.co/TFKBPLOrjm | #DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/P3vFnoBwSX — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) January 17, 2023

New individual and team rankings have been released for Maryland wrestling.

Rankings update ⤵️



Five guys in both polls this week and Braxton reaches his highest rankings of the season #TurtlePower x #TFIN pic.twitter.com/6zEVpbKzA5 — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) January 17, 2023

Maryland tennis got a dominant win over Georgetown on Tuesday.