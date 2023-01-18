 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 1.18: Maryland football safeties coach Wes Neighbors leaves for Ole Miss

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Jack_Parry
Photo Courtesy of Taylor McLaughlin/Maryland Athletics
Eighteen days after winning the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Maryland football will be forced to slightly restructure its coaching staff. Safeties coach Wes Neighbors will join Ole Miss to become the safeties coach for the Rebels, the program announced Tuesday night. On3 first reported the news.

Neighbors was only in his position at Maryland for less than a year, being brought onto the staff last February. He was on the Alabama coaching staff along with head coach Mike Locksley during Locksley’s time with the Crimson Tide. Neighbors was a part of five national championship-winning teams in Tuscaloosa in different roles.

Neighbors manned an impressive safety group in 2022, which included budding stars in Beau Brade and Dante Trader Jr.

He is reuniting with Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin after working with him at Alabama and FAU, where Neighbors was a safeties coach in 2018 and 2019 while Kiffin was the head coach.

In other news

Dylan Manfre profiled Lavender Briggs’ return to form for Maryland women’s basketball.

Emmett Siegel weighed Maryland men’s basketball’s upcoming home stretch in relation to its NCAA Tournament hopes.

Maryland women’s soccer added two new transfers to its 2023 roster.

Maryland women’s basketball has been ranked in the AP poll for 241 straight weeks, the second-longest active streak in the nation.

Maryland women’s basketball senior guard Brinae Alexander has the fourth-best 3-point shooting percentage in the NCAA this season.

Maryland baseball is ranked No. 13 nationally in D1Baseball’s preseason poll after the team’s NCAA Tournament appearance last season.

New individual and team rankings have been released for Maryland wrestling.

Maryland tennis got a dominant win over Georgetown on Tuesday.

