Testudo Times Podcast: Where does Maryland men’s basketball stand?

Tune into the latest episode of the Testudo Times Podcast! This week, the editors discuss everything Maryland men’s basketball, including a breakdown of the Terps’ loss at Iowa and a look ahead to Thursday’s rematch against Michigan and beyond.

All that and more on our latest podcast.

On this episode

Maryland is coming off an 81-67 loss at Iowa on Sunday. What went wrong for the Terps in their defeat?

After getting destroyed by Michigan on Jan. 1, what needs to go differently in round two Thursday?

Predictions for Thursday’s game and Sunday’s contest at No. 3 Purdue.

A look ahead to the rest of Maryland’s upcoming schedule, including where the Terps stand in both the Big Ten and NCAA Tournament picture.

If you would like to sponsor a Testudo Times Podcast, message us on Twitter @testudotimes or email us at testudotimes@gmail.com.

Make sure to follow our Testudo Times Podcast Network Twitter account here for exclusive podcast content. You can find hosts Sam Oshtry and Ben Dickson on Twitter for more content as well.

You can find every episode of the Testudo Times Podcast on iTunes here, Spotify here and MegaPhone here. If you’re into these things, rating and subscribing will help the podcast grow, and that’s always a good thing.