Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa announces that he will return for senior season

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa will return to Maryland for his senior season, it was announced Wednesday.

“After careful deliberation, I have decided to return for my senior season. It is an honor to be a student-athlete at the University of Maryland and to represent this great university,” Tagovailoa said in a release. “I’m excited to continue my education, make a meaningful difference in the community, grow as a player and leader, and to help this team compete for a championship. As Coach Locks always says, The Best is Ahead.”

Tagovailoa was a Second Team All-Big Ten honoree in 2022, passing for 3,008 yards and 18 touchdowns with four rushing scores as well.

Tagovailoa, who just finished his redshirt junior season, started his career at Alabama in 2019 alongside his brother Tua, who was starting for the Crimson Tide at the time. He transferred to Maryland to reconnect with Terps head coach and former Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley, kicking off his Maryland career in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. He only played four games that year, qualifying him for a redshirt and an additional year of eligibility.

In his three years in College Park, Tagovailoa has broken almost every program passing record, ranking first in career passing yards (7,879), completions (665), passing touchdowns (51) and total offense (8,067 yards), among others.

He has been integral to the Terps winning back-to-back bowl games for the first time since 2002-03 and the team’s eight wins in 2022 were its most since 2010. Many regard Tagovailoa as the best quarterback the program has had in years, as Maryland dealt with much uncertainty at the position until he arrived.

“Who knew a kid from Hawaii could find a home in Maryland. But that’s exactly what I’ve found,” Tagovailoa said. “Terp Nation — you’ve welcomed me with open arms since I stepped foot on campus and it has been a truly remarkable three years. Over the past several days, I’ve given a great deal of thought and prayer about my future. I can’t thank my family enough for their support and guidance. You mean everything to me. I also want to thank my coaches and teammates for always wanting what’s best for me. You push me to be the best version of myself — both on and off the field.

“My goal when coming to Maryland was to help Coach Locksley turn this program around,” he continued. “After winning back-to-back bowl games, I believe we have things going in the right direction. But we’re not done yet. I’m not done yet.”

Maryland’s 2023 season begins at home on Sept. 2 against Towson.