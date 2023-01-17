MM 1.17: No. 23 Maryland wrestling finishes 3-1 at Virginia Duals

No. 23 Maryland wrestling (8-2) hit the mat in the Virginia Duals this past weekend, finishing 3-1 over the course of Jan. 13 and 14.

The action began on Friday with matches against Oklahoma and Ohio.

Up late against the Sooners, Maryland redshirt freshman Jaxon Smith locked up the opening victory by pinning Oklahoma’s Seth Seago. The Terps secured their second victory just hours later as they dismantled Ohio, with both Smith and fellow redshirt freshman Braxton Brown pinning their opponents.

Saturday proved to be a bit more difficult for Maryland, though. Leading Campbell with three bouts to go, the Terps lost each remaining bout by decision en route to a 21-14 loss. A quick response was needed, and the Terps delivered against Virginia. Maryland took four of the opening five bouts and held on to defeat the Cavaliers, 22-14.

Redshirt junior Michael North, redshirt freshman Ethen Miller and Brown finished the competition undefeated.

The Terps return to action — and Big Ten play — Jan. 20 against No. 7 Ohio State. The matchup will take place at the XFINITY Center Pavilion at 7 p.m and will be broadcast on Big Ten Plus.

In other news

Ben Dickson shared his takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s 81-67 loss at Iowa.

Dylan Manfre gave his thoughts on No. 11 Maryland women’s basketball’s decisive win against Rutgers.

Jack Parry scribed his weekly rendition of Terps in the NFL.

Fourteen Maryland student-athletes shared their favorite quotes from Martin Luther King Jr. for MLK day.

"He taught me that hate is wasted energy and it’s easier to function in peace."



Maryland student-athletes and coaches reflect on the impact of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through the wisdom expressed in his quotes on #MLKDay https://t.co/z6bXF7eXhi — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) January 16, 2023

Maryland men’s basketball sent out birthday wishes to former star guard and Maryland Hall of Famer Greivis Vasquez.

All-American

Bob Cousy Award

ACC Player of the Year



Happy Birthday to "The General" Greivis Vasquez! pic.twitter.com/drwzmghfen — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) January 16, 2023

Maryland women’s basketball put up a season-high 24 assists in its win over Rutgers.

Sharing is caring



A season-high 24 assists on 32 field goals today @lavbriggs x #FTT pic.twitter.com/F8tIVwqK9X — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) January 16, 2023

Maryland softball’s Jaeda McFarland came in at No. 85 on the Extra Innings Extra Elite 100 list. The junior outfielder received All-Big Ten first team honors last season.

Maryland baseball’s Jason Savacool was named a Preseason All-American by Pitcher DIGS. The junior pitcher was also named to First Team All-Big Ten last season.